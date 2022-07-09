Throwback pictures of Nigerian football stars before they made money

Football stars, like most celebrities, have stories to tell; many of them rose from humble beginnings to the superstar status they now enjoy. AJIBADE OLUSESAN presents throwback pictures of some of them when they were yet to hit the limelight.

Daniel Akpeyi

He’s back as Super Eagles first choice after enduring intense criticism following his unimpressive showing at the last African Cup of Nations in Egypt. Akpeyi has been with the national team for about a decade and the former U-20 and U-23 player started his football on the street just like everyone and was a local champion in the Army barracks where he lived as his throwback photo depicts.

Oghene Etebo

The new Getafe of Spain midfielder started his career in Warri and was spotted in England national team jersey in his throwback picture in one of the street soccer competitions in his home town back in the days but little did he know that he would swap the that Three Lions shirt for the Eagles jersey in coming years. Dreams do come true as the Olympics bronze medalist played in England with Stoke City for two years before he moved to Getafe this winter.

Emmanuel Emenike

He was the highest goal scorer as Nigeria claimed her third African Cup of Nations title in 2013 and the former West Ham striker who now lives a luxurious life once struggled to make ends meet. The forward who is seen in his throwback picture (middle) hanging out with his friends is now looking dashingly handsome.

sisat Oshoala

The Barcelona striker has won the the African Footballer of the Year award four times but the Super Falcons player who now look beautiful can remember when things were not this rosy.

Victor Osimhen

Before he burst into the international scene, Osimhen was struggling to make ends meet alongside his siblings in a oneroom apartment around Olusosun area of Ojota in Lagos. He is today unarguably the hottest Super Eagles striker with life looking so bright for him. His current figure is a stark difference from the way he looked like in a photo he took in 2013.

Samuel Chukwueze

The Villarreal winger was captured in a throwback picture during his days at the Diamond Football Academy in Owerri.

Alex iwobi

Iwobi cut his teeth on football early in life as he joined the Arsenal academy at age 8. He broke into the Gunners first team before he moved to Everton two summers ago.

Odion Ighalo

Ighalo is one of the most successful Nigerian players having featured for the country right from U-20 stage. The striker who is now a multi-millionaire has never hidden his Ajegunle background as he regularly shares his grass to grace story. He is seen in his throwback picture in one of the playing fields in Ajegunle but the striker now plays in some of the best stadia in the world.

Kelechi Iheancho

The Leicester City star is a product of Nigeria’s youth system as his throwback picture showed him receiving a prize from a board member of the Nigeria Football Federation Ahmed Yusuf Fresh during his U-13 days and the pair were seen in another picture some seven years after with Iheanacho looking allgrown- up.

Moses Simon

The winger has become Eagles’ mainstay since 2015 but the former Flying Eagles star remembered his humble beginnings and in this picture he was captured with his wife who he had been dating since their secondary school days. The two lovebirds that now have a kid together are obviously looking better now that ‘money has come.

