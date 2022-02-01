Thugs attack Channels TV cameraman as Arise TV crew member goes missing

…NURTW, RTEAN fingered in attack

Some suspected hoodlums have reportedly attacked a driver and stabbed a cameraman of Channels Television, Ismail Sanusi, while recording the gridlock on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

The cameraman of Arise Television was also said to have been attacked while recording around the Apapa and Tin Can ports in Lagos State.

It was learnt that the two television stations Channels and Arise were both invited to cover the traffic situation of the area by National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), they were unfortunately attacked where their vehicles were parked.

A source in Channels Television who is not allowed to talk but spoke on condition of anonymity said, “Our correspondent, the two Television stations vehicles were already parked where they were asked to by the NARTO officials, unfortunately some hoodlums came from nowhere and asked them to leave that they are not supposed to park their operational vehicles there, it was in the process that arguments ensued and the Channels Cameraman was stabbed, while Arise Cameraman was also whisked away to unknown place by the hoodlums.

The Arise Cameraman is said to still be missing after the hoodlums halt them from recordings the Apapa gridlock.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...