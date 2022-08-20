Thugs attack Oyetola’s wife’s convoy, security operatives injured 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Security operatives attached to the convoy of the wife of Osun State governor, Kafayat Oyetola have sustained various degrees of injuries as suspected political thugs attacked the convoy on Friday evening.

It was learnt that the convoy was passing through Owode-Ede market around 8pm when the incident occurred.

An eyewitness said: “The convoy was passing through the market when a truck suddenly blocked the lane that the convoy was passing, then the thugs who are already around the area started to haul stones at the convoy. They attacked the convoy with dangerous weapon and the operatives started shooting to the air.

“Some of the security operatives sustain injuries because one of them was shouting that ‘we have been hit’.

“They shattered the glasses of the vehicles. The incident caused panic in the area. It is so unfortunate.”

When contacted, an aide of the First Lady, Iluyomade Oluwatumise confirmed the incident.

However, she did not disclosed the number of operatives that sustained injuries.

