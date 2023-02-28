Metro & Crime

Thugs chase traders from Lagos markets over ‘shocking’ poll results

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

…thugs only enforcing traders agreement not to open -Police

 

Some suspected armed thugs yesterday allegedly invaded some popular markets in Lagos State, attacking traders in the process, following the surprise victory of the Labour Party in Lagos State in the February 25, presidential election. The markets allegedly invaded include Ladipo Auto Parts Market, Balogun and Ebute-Ero on the Lagos Island and    Mainland.

 

Those affected alleged that some of the thugs broke into shops and made away with goods. Mr. James Onwuaman, a trader at Balogun Market, Lagos Island alleged that he sustained injuries during the attack. According to him, they received threat messages on Sunday, warning them to stay away from the market. Another trader at the same market who identified himself simply as Benjamin said traders were watching how events of the day would unfold.

“They can’t deny us access into our business places,” he said. There is apprehension  in markets like Computer Village in Ikeja and Alaba International and Trade fair Markets both in Ojo. The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, however dismissed the claims of the attacks.

According to him “The traders agreed to close shop on Sunday and Monday. The thugs only came to enforce the agreement,” he added.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police confirm kidnap of 8 persons in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Police Command in Kaduna State on Sunday confirmed the kidnap of eight person at the National Centre for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Quarters, in Zaria town of the state. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammed Jalige confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna. Jalige said, in the early hours […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill police officer, commercial motorcyclist in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday killed a policeman and a commercial motocyclist at Etenyi Village, Igumale in Ado Local Government area of Benue State. A local inhabitant in the area, who simply identified himself as Joseph, told New Telegraph that the gunmen, who were many in number, made an incursion into the village at about 6:30am […]
Metro & Crime

Flooding: Diri’s scholarships for seven pupils

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has rewarded seven children with scholarships for their selfless service to the Joint Task Force (JTF) in the Niger Delta during the flooding in the state last year.   The children, all residents of Igbogene community, host to Joint Task Force (JTF) base, are: Adamson Augustin; Desmond Steven; Favour James; […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica