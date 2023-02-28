Thugs chase traders from Lagos markets over ‘shocking’ poll results

…thugs only enforcing traders agreement not to open -Police

Some suspected armed thugs yesterday allegedly invaded some popular markets in Lagos State, attacking traders in the process, following the surprise victory of the Labour Party in Lagos State in the February 25, presidential election. The markets allegedly invaded include Ladipo Auto Parts Market, Balogun and Ebute-Ero on the Lagos Island and Mainland.

Those affected alleged that some of the thugs broke into shops and made away with goods. Mr. James Onwuaman, a trader at Balogun Market, Lagos Island alleged that he sustained injuries during the attack. According to him, they received threat messages on Sunday, warning them to stay away from the market. Another trader at the same market who identified himself simply as Benjamin said traders were watching how events of the day would unfold.

“They can’t deny us access into our business places,” he said. There is apprehension in markets like Computer Village in Ikeja and Alaba International and Trade fair Markets both in Ojo. The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, however dismissed the claims of the attacks.

According to him “The traders agreed to close shop on Sunday and Monday. The thugs only came to enforce the agreement,” he added.

