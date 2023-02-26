Thugs disrupt elections in parts of Lagos

Electoral processes were disrupted in some parts of Lagos yesterday as thugs swooped on voters.

Angry voters took to their social media handles to report how they were attacked by thugs, who asked them to vote only the All Progressives Congress(APC).

That was even as many voters feared they had been disenfranchised following the non-arrival of INEC officials and materials at their polling units.

A Nigerian, who identified herself as Marvelous Telecom, on Instagram, shared a video, where a suspected thug was heard telling voters to vote for only APC.

The incident was said to have occurred at Feyintola Giwa Street in Aguda, Surulere.

The suspected thug who spoke in pidgin English said: “If you no fit vote APC go your house, go relax, nobody force you to come here. This polling unit na for APC. This territory wey you dey na APC territory. If you vote, I dey come check your ballot paper. I don talk am now.”

Another video, shared on social media, showed a scene of mayhem, with ballot boxes and papers scattered everywhere. This was said to have happened at Ebute-Metta.

It was alleged that at least five ballot boxes were snatched from five different polling units in Ebute-Metta. Some ballot papers fell into the gutter during the ballot snatching process.

Another video, which surfaced on the internet, showed a suspected thug, standing with a policeman in camouflage, threatening voters. This was also said to have taken place at Surulere.

He said: “Any Ibo wey dem born well, make him come vote, make I see. I dey repeat again and again, any Igbo, wey dem born well, wey dey here, make him come vote another party, make I see.”

Many voters expected the policeman to arrest him, but rather, the policeman was seen in the video, placating him.

Some angry Nigerians have accused of INEC officials of being partisan.

Meanwhile, some entertainers in the Nigeria took to their social media handles to complain of the shenanigans going on in their polling units in Lagos State.

Iyabo Ojo said that her polling unit at Oba-Elegushi Street, Ajah, witnessed mayhem.

She said: “Guys this is happening live here at Elegushi. The voting was going on peacefully, not until some hoodlums, who covered their faces came and started fighting. They almost killed a man. They scattered the voting process. We don’t have army at this zone. I’m wondering why there’s no army personnel here.”

She also stated that voters were not allowed to vote at a polling unit in Iba, Lagos State, unless they declared for APC.

Another actress, known popularly as Lolo in Jennifer’s Diary, said in a video: “Ladies and gentlemen, you can see the way I’m sweating. The polling unit I was inside Ajah, they came with juju and started to scuttle the whole process. They scattered the whole process. We had to run for our dear lives. I’m distressed and unhappy that in this 2023 that we are supposed to be expecting better, we are still seeing yesterdaythis happening. It’s just unfortunate.”

Omoni Oboli complained about the late arrival of voting materials. She tweeted: “We are waiting for INEC! We go nowhere!”

Chioma Akpotha, who has been at the Ikota Primary School since 7:am, said in a video where she sounded distressed, was heard screaming and calling for soldiers.

She was heard screaming, “protect our votes! Protect our votes!”

Chioma and other female voters at the unit saved their ballot boxes from thugs who attacked the unit. However, Chioma was physically attacked by a female thug.

Some of the voters alleged that it was a deliberate ploy and that the police were in on it. They also alleged that the thugs that attacked the centre was brought in a car by a certain local government chairman in the local government area.

She said: “My fellow woman attacked me; I can’t believe it. Where are all the army convoy and army personnel, deployed to safeguard our votes? Where are they? Jesus!

2023Jesus! What is going on? I feel so used; I feel abused! All the EFCC officials that came, where are they? CNN and INEC, I am so disappointed in Nigeria.”

She was later heard screaming, “soldiers have arrived. Never in my life have I witnessed this kind of thing.”

Other voters at the polling unit were heard chanting at the sight of the soldiers, “We must vote! We must vote!”

