Metro & Crime

Thugs disrupt town hall meeting in Abia

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The Member Representing Aba South Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita on Wednesday escaped a deadly attack when armed thugs in their droves invaded and disrupted the town hall meeting he organised with his constituents. New Telegraph reports that the town hall meeting which took place No: 20 Port Harcourt Aba, the constituency office started by noon and was progressing peacefully until the thugs invaded the arena injuring people, destroying vehicles, chairs and chased after the legislator.

Police officers and other security operatives on ground ran for their lives, as journalists, residents and traders who came for the meeting looked for escape routes, as the armed thugs went after everybody in sight. It took the efforts of some vigilante boys who got wind of the situation and some street traders who regrouped after the sudden attack to drive the thugs away from the scene bringing an abrupt end to the peaceful town hall meeting.

Speaking before the attack, Ichita, a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said he called the meeting to discuss the way forward about the horrible states of roads in Aba South and to inform his constituents of his efforts so far. He said, “In the whole of Nigeria, I don’t know of any other road that is as important as Port Harcourt but have been abandoned like Port Harcourt road. No road is worse than Obohia, Uratta, Omuma and Cemetery road. Our roads are bad. “There’s no road in Aba South that is motorable end to end. I want to tell you how far I’ve gone as your representative.

Ultimate power belongs to you. You’re my employers and I’m here to inform you what I have done. “On the 14th of July I moved a motion that made the House of Assembly mandate the state government to order contractors handling this road to return, but the state is yet to do anything. “Nobody can intimidate us from speaking the truth. World Bank gave us 56 million dollars to reconstruct these roads my question is where is our money? As of then, the money stood at N27 billion. By today’s exchange rate, that money would be about N34 billion. We cannot keep quiet and watch this happen.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu appoints Solebo as LASCOPA GM

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Afolabi Solebo as the new General Manager for the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA). In a statement made available to New Telegraph Tuesday, Solebo’s appointment took effect from November 5, 2020. He Succeeds Mrs. Kemi Olugbode as the new head of LASCOPA. Prior to his appointment […]

prostitution
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Rep raises alarm over 80, 000 Nigerian sex slaves abroad

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Chairperson, House of Representatives’ Committee on Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Tolu Akande-Sadipe has said about 80,000 Nigerians are currently held as sex slaves and in forced labour across the world, in countries like Lebanon, Mali and across the Middle East. Akande-Sadipe also condemned the complacency of the ministries of foreign affairs, labour and employment in […]
Metro & Crime

Native doctor arrested with human skulls in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole and Taiwo Jimoh

…nab three others with vessel containing human blood Police have arrested a 60-year-old native doctor, Godfrey Akpudje, with two human skulls in Isiokolo, Delta State. The police also arrested three others with fresh human blood. Akpudje was said to have removed the head of a 65-yearold woman, who died in 2019 and was buried at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica