Thugs disrupt town hall meeting in Abia

The Member Representing Aba South Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita on Wednesday escaped a deadly attack when armed thugs in their droves invaded and disrupted the town hall meeting he organised with his constituents. New Telegraph reports that the town hall meeting which took place No: 20 Port Harcourt Aba, the constituency office started by noon and was progressing peacefully until the thugs invaded the arena injuring people, destroying vehicles, chairs and chased after the legislator.

Police officers and other security operatives on ground ran for their lives, as journalists, residents and traders who came for the meeting looked for escape routes, as the armed thugs went after everybody in sight. It took the efforts of some vigilante boys who got wind of the situation and some street traders who regrouped after the sudden attack to drive the thugs away from the scene bringing an abrupt end to the peaceful town hall meeting.

Speaking before the attack, Ichita, a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said he called the meeting to discuss the way forward about the horrible states of roads in Aba South and to inform his constituents of his efforts so far. He said, “In the whole of Nigeria, I don’t know of any other road that is as important as Port Harcourt but have been abandoned like Port Harcourt road. No road is worse than Obohia, Uratta, Omuma and Cemetery road. Our roads are bad. “There’s no road in Aba South that is motorable end to end. I want to tell you how far I’ve gone as your representative.

Ultimate power belongs to you. You’re my employers and I’m here to inform you what I have done. “On the 14th of July I moved a motion that made the House of Assembly mandate the state government to order contractors handling this road to return, but the state is yet to do anything. “Nobody can intimidate us from speaking the truth. World Bank gave us 56 million dollars to reconstruct these roads my question is where is our money? As of then, the money stood at N27 billion. By today’s exchange rate, that money would be about N34 billion. We cannot keep quiet and watch this happen.”

