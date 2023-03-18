2023 Elections News

Thugs Invade Ebonyi PU, Beat Voter To Coma, Burn Electoral Materials

A voter in Ogboji polling unit 10, Ogboji ward in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Peter Nweke has allegedly been beaten to a coma by armed thugs who invaded the polling booth.

His brother, Oko Sampson Nweke who confirmed the development to New Telegraph correspondent said the thugs invaded the polling unit with AK-47 riffles in two motorcycles and sacked voters.

“Armed political thugs with AK-47 riffles invaded my pooling unit 10, Ogboji ward, Ezza North LGA Ebonyi State. They came in two Carter motorcycles.

“One of them surrendered me with AK-47 at a very close range while others thugs pursued other people in the bush. How I managed to find myself outside the polling centre remains mysterious to me. I was almost a dead person today.

“They beat my brother, Mr Nweke Peter JP to coma. He is being rushed to hospital according to reports from those still around there.

“The hoodlums were also said to have set ablaze all the electoral materials in the three booths in Ndiagu Ogboji, booths 009, 010 and 011”, he stated

