Thugs Invade Polling Unit In Abiodun’s Hometown, Destroy Ballot Box

Gunmen on Saturday invaded a polling unit in Ayegbami, in the Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The thugs reportedly destroyed a ballot box and disrupted the electoral process in the area.

Ikenne Local Government is the Local council area of Governor Dapo Abiodun and the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu.

It was gathered that the polling unit is located in the hometown of Abiodun.

According to an eyewitness, the thugs, who rode motorcycles, invaded the polling unit around 3.40 pm, snatched the ball box and destroyed it.

He said, “Ayegbami polling unit has been destroyed. The ballot box has been destroyed and the papers were scattered on the floor. I had to quickly walk away from the scene.”

Another resident, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said immediately after the thugs disrupted the electoral process in the polling unit, they fled.

“Some boys came to the polling unit in Ayegbami and destroyed the ballot box. The broken ballot box is on the road; they took all the ballot papers and fled. They were on motorcycles,” the resident said.

An angry mob, while expressing their grievances against the attack, stormed Ward 3, Polling Unit 003, Iregun, close to the polling unit of the governor.

Attempts to scuttle the electoral process in the polling unit in Iregun were resisted by determined electorates, and security agents, including the police, army, the NSCDC, and the NDLEA, among others.

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he would find out about the attack and get back to our correspondent.

He had yet to do so as of the time this report was filed.

