2023 Elections

Thugs Invade Polling Unit In Abiodun’s Hometown, Destroy Ballot Box

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Gunmen on Saturday invaded a polling unit in Ayegbami, in the Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The thugs reportedly destroyed a ballot box and disrupted the electoral process in the area.

Ikenne Local Government is the Local council area of Governor Dapo Abiodun and the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu.

It was gathered that the polling unit is located in the hometown of Abiodun.

According to an eyewitness, the thugs, who rode motorcycles, invaded the polling unit around 3.40 pm, snatched the ball box and destroyed it.

He said, “Ayegbami polling unit has been destroyed. The ballot box has been destroyed and the papers were scattered on the floor. I had to quickly walk away from the scene.”

Another resident, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said immediately after the thugs disrupted the electoral process in the polling unit, they fled.

“Some boys came to the polling unit in Ayegbami and destroyed the ballot box. The broken ballot box is on the road; they took all the ballot papers and fled. They were on motorcycles,” the resident said.

An angry mob, while expressing their grievances against the attack, stormed Ward 3, Polling Unit 003, Iregun, close to the polling unit of the governor.

Attempts to scuttle the electoral process in the polling unit in Iregun were resisted by determined electorates, and security agents, including the police, army, the NSCDC, and the NDLEA, among others.

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he would find out about the attack and get back to our correspondent.

He had yet to do so as of the time this report was filed.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
2023 Elections Top Stories

NigeriaDecides2023: Biden Speaks On Nigeria’s Forthcoming Election

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

The President of the United States, Joe Biden has lauded all the Presidential candidates in the February 25 election for signing the National Peace Accord ahead of Saturday’s polls. President Biden gave the commendation in a press statement issued on Thursday by the U.S Consulate General. The statement reads, “I commend yesterday’s peace accord in […]
2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Large Turnout Of Voters In Jos, Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam

There is a large turnout of voters in Jos North, Jos South, and Barkin Ladi Local Government of Plateau State participating in the Presidential and National Assembly elections. A New Telegraph Correspondent in Jos who monitor most of the polling units in the various Local government observed that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials arrived […]
2023 Elections Politics

JUST-IN: Osinbajo Wins Polling Unit For Tinubu

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Presidential election in the polling unit of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo in the Ikenne area of Ogun State. Osinbajo had voted at his polling unit in Ojurege ward 1, polling unit 14 in the Ikenne Local Government Area of the state earlier in the day. Tinubu polled […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica