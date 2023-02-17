Politics

Thugs vandalise PDP House of Reps candidate’s house, destroy vehicles

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Suspected political thugs in the early hours of Friday attacked the home of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Reps candidate for Izizi/Abakaliki Federal Constituency, Barnabas Ofoke and destroyed cars and other property.
The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Chika Nwoba accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of masterminding the attack.
He said the compound of Ofoke within which the house was located was designated as the venue for the PDP governorship rally in the local government on Friday.
The APC governorship candidate and Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru is from the local government.

 

