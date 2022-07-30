Thunder Balogun made me a coach – Onigbinde

Former Super Eagles coach, Chief Festus Onigbinde, has said late Thunder Balogun made him a coach. Onigbinde, who gave a lecture on ‘Teslim Thunder Balogun: The man, his career and his impact’ recently in Lagos to celebrate 50 years anniversary of his death said other footballers should learn from his patriotism while alive.

“Teslim Balogun made me a coach,” Onigbinde said. “As far as I am concerned, he remains the greatest footballer Nigeria has ever produced. He had all the areas of fitness a footballer needed to excel in the field of play. “As a coach, he had the eyes to identify talents; Teslim initiated development of football in Nigeria in 1961.

“Footballers of today need to study a lot about the late Thunder Balogun to know the meaning of true commitment, invention and patriotism.” In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the death of Balogun, friends, family, footballers and sports administrators gathered at the Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja yesterday to celebrate and immortalise the late legend. Lekan Adegbite, the Minister of Mines and Steel, who was ably represented by Engr. Abayomi Oyegusi, chaired the programme. Speaking also at the occasion, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, promised to help in the further development of the Teslim Thunder Balogun Foundation, and be involved in all its activities in years to come. The NFF president commended the family for ensuring the annual memorial of the late Nigerian soccer idol in the last 50 years

