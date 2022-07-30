Sports

Thunder Balogun made me a coach – Onigbinde

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiy Comment(0)

Former Super Eagles coach, Chief Festus Onigbinde, has said late Thunder Balogun made him a coach. Onigbinde, who gave a lecture on ‘Teslim Thunder Balogun: The man, his career and his impact’ recently in Lagos to celebrate 50 years anniversary of his death said other footballers should learn from his patriotism while alive.

“Teslim Balogun made me a coach,” Onigbinde said. “As far as I am concerned, he remains the greatest footballer Nigeria has ever produced. He had all the areas of fitness a footballer needed to excel in the field of play. “As a coach, he had the eyes to identify talents; Teslim initiated development of football in Nigeria in 1961.

“Footballers of today need to study a lot about the late Thunder Balogun to know the meaning of true commitment, invention and patriotism.” In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the death of Balogun, friends, family, footballers and sports administrators gathered at the Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja yesterday to celebrate and immortalise the late legend. Lekan Adegbite, the Minister of Mines and Steel, who was ably represented by Engr. Abayomi Oyegusi, chaired the programme. Speaking also at the occasion, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, promised to help in the further development of the Teslim Thunder Balogun Foundation, and be involved in all its activities in years to come. The NFF president commended the family for ensuring the annual memorial of the late Nigerian soccer idol in the last 50 years

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Commonwealth Games, World Championship Trials: Ashe, Nwokocha shine in Blue Ribband race

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as Amusan creates new National Trials record in hurdles   Favour Ashe and Grace Nwokocha have both emerged the champion at the ongoing Commonwealth Games and World Championship Trials currently going on in Benin, Edo State, after winning the men and women 100m race respectively.   In a keenly contested final, Ashe raced to the […]
Sports

Osimhen’s valuation and Eagles’ diverse forms ahead Ghana clash

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Any match involving Nigeria and Ghana is a big fixture because of the rivalry between both sides. It has always been a tough duel because of the bragging rights involved when these neigbours clash. At the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Ghana crashed out in the first round after losing a crucial last […]
Sports

Suarez’s Juve deal revealed

Posted on Author Reporter

  As Uruguay’s Luis Suarez is battling to secure his release by Barcelona, the striker has already reached a personal agreement with Serie A giants, Juventus. Even though the official announcement will only be made during the week, the Uruguayan will sign a contract for three years and will earn €10 million per season at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica