Thunder kills three in Ebonyi

Thunder at the weekend killed three persons in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The incident, which occurred in the Ngodo community and another community in the ancient town, occurred after a heavy downpour that lasted for some hours.

The tragedy occurred at about 3: pm on Friday.

A resident of Afikpo, Iheukwumere Okogwu Out, who spoke to New Telegraph, said one of the deceased hailed from Cross River State and has lived in the area for years.

“Yes, it is true that thunder killed three persons in our place. There was heavy rainfall that day which was accompanied by serious thunder.

“The thunder killed the three persons at a spot and it occurred in two different places. It killed two in the Ngodo community and another person in another place. One of those that were killed is from Cross River State who settled in Afikpo,” he said.

He described the tragedy as unfortunate and first of its kind in the area.

Egwu, the Youth President of Egeburu-Amaokwiri in the area, said the heavy downpour lasted for over five hours before the thunder struck and killed the deceased.

Like this: Like Loading...