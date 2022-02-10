News

Thunder Snare, gateway to youth Empowerment

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Thunder Snare, gateway to youth Empowerment

Thunder Snare Nigeria Limited was incorporated in Port Harcourt, Nigeria with Registration Number 1366066 and was registered on October 7, 2016. It was primarily to provide quality sound engineering and production.
Recently, it delved into youth empowerment and talent hunt shows due to the lack of a working system and unavailability of genuine platforms for the teeming talented Nigerian youth to blossom and make a living out of their God given talent.

The company had successfully concluded Yobody dance challenge on TikTok, Yobody Twerk challenge on Instagram and last year Street 2 Fame.

Street 2 Fame was successfully concluded last year in Port Harcourt with teeming population of youth at different locations for auditions while the grande finale came up on November 12, 2021 featured upcoming artistes like Harrysong, Joe El and Chime Tsnare, whose presence thrilled the mammoth crowd with spellbound performances.

This year’s 2022 edition of Street 2 Fame will be nationwide and promises to be bigger and better than the previous held edition. The auditions would commence next month across the Country and the grand finale on November 12, 2022 in Port Harcourt.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Boat mishap: Over 100 feared dead in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna and Lawrence Olaoye

…accident very devastating, says Buhari At least, 100 persons were feared dead yesterday, after a boat conveying over 180 passengers capsized in Rofia river in Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State. Following the incident, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the boat mishap in Ngaski Local Government of Kebbi State was devastating. However, New Telegraph […]
News

FG: SEPCOL’s oil field fire totally extinguished

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni, Abuja

The Federal Government through Minister of State for the Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor has announced that the recent fire incident at Ukpokiti Oil Field, involving the Floating Production Storage and Offtake of Shebah Exploration and Production Company Limited (SEPCOL), has been ‘totally’ extinguished. Ikeazor in a press release signed by Saghir el Mohammed, Director Press […]
News

God has given me name of Obiano’s successor –Fr. Ebube Muonso

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

Spiritual Director, Holy Ghost Adoration, Uke Anambra State, Rev (Fr) Ebube Muonso has said that God has revealed to him the name of the person who will take over from Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State. Muonso, who is also the Rector, Blessed Iwene Tansi Pilgrimage Center, Umudioke, said the outcome of the November gubernatorial […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica