Thunder Snare, gateway to youth Empowerment

Thunder Snare Nigeria Limited was incorporated in Port Harcourt, Nigeria with Registration Number 1366066 and was registered on October 7, 2016. It was primarily to provide quality sound engineering and production.

Recently, it delved into youth empowerment and talent hunt shows due to the lack of a working system and unavailability of genuine platforms for the teeming talented Nigerian youth to blossom and make a living out of their God given talent.

The company had successfully concluded Yobody dance challenge on TikTok, Yobody Twerk challenge on Instagram and last year Street 2 Fame.

Street 2 Fame was successfully concluded last year in Port Harcourt with teeming population of youth at different locations for auditions while the grande finale came up on November 12, 2021 featured upcoming artistes like Harrysong, Joe El and Chime Tsnare, whose presence thrilled the mammoth crowd with spellbound performances.

This year’s 2022 edition of Street 2 Fame will be nationwide and promises to be bigger and better than the previous held edition. The auditions would commence next month across the Country and the grand finale on November 12, 2022 in Port Harcourt.

