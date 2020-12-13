News

Thunder strikes two dead in Yenagoa

Tragidy struck at the airforce area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State at the weekend as thunder reportedly struck two friends dead.

 

New Telegraph learnt that the Saturday evening rain that came with thunder and lightening struck the two friends who just came back from work and were relaxing while playing with their phones.

 

According to the younger brother of one of the victim, who spoke in an emotion ladden voice,  Preye said: “My brother just came back from work and was at home with his friend when the thunder struck leaving them unconscious.

 

“Before people will come to rush them to the hospital, they died on the road.
“My mother is currently in the hospital because of the shock.

 

“My brother was 27 years old before he died. He just came back from work without knowing that he was going to die. He was a good brother and I will miss him so much.”

 

Another young man Harmony, who witnessd the thunder strike from another side of airforce road, said: “Immediately the thunder struck, something sparked fire from the fridge and I wanted to run  out of the house but paused at the locked door.

 

“I didn’t know where I was running to because the sound was like that of a bomb.”

