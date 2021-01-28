TI corruption rating: We’ve been vindicated PDP

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the 2020 corruption index report on Nigeria by Transparency International (TI), further confirmed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) is the most corrupt administration in the nation’s history.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said the TI report, which showed Nigeria plunging to a 149th on the corruption perception index in 2020, dropping 13 places since 2015, is a confirmation that the nation is more corrupt under President Buhari and the APC, than it was in 2015 when they took office.

“This descent into the abyss of corruption only goes to show that President Buhari’s anti-corruption stance is a mere swindle used to delude Nigerians while the vaults were laid open for APC leaders and officials of the Buhari administration to plunder,” the party stated.

PDP noted that Nigeria recorded unbroken decline from 136th in 2016 to 144th in 2018, 146th in 2019 and now 149th in 2020, under President Buhari, who is crowned the African Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Champion.

According to the party, the APC and the presidency, on assumption of office, displayed a holier than thou attitude, and at the same time, deploying instrument of propaganda to castigate the PDP with false corruption allegations.

This, PDP added, was to divert public attention and create a safe atmosphere for APC leaders to loot the nation’s treasury.

