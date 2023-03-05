Body & Soul

Tiannah’s unconventional birthday collections

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

It is a tradition that every 1st of March, renowned fashion designer and serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, celebrates her birthday with photoshoots of a new collection created solely by her brand. The self-acclaimed King of Fashion turned 41 few days back and her latest collection kept many mesmerized on her social media. In the past, Toyin Lawani, who is the CEO of Tiannah Place Empire, has shown her vast creativity by making dresses from items that are unimaginable. There have been dresses made with paper bags, dresses with colour pencil detailing, dresses made with disposable plastic cups and with plastic spoons.

On her 40th birthday, last year, Lawani served dresses made from snail shells, high heel shoes and leather. Just like designers love to create unimaginably pieces that people may not readily wear on runways around the world, Toyin Lawani serves her creativity on her social media page. In this latest collection, Lawani who has made costume clothes for many movie premieres including, Nollywood’s Blank Panther, made a dress with the ever popular Nigerian Native pot. The pot, popularly known as ‘osi ite’ in Igbo is not cheap.

It is every married woman’s dream to own one as it is a vital utensil for cooking party jollof rice. From all the collection she has dropped on her birthday, the pot dress is rated epic. This goes a long way to show that when it comes to Toyin Lawani’s creativity, everything is possible, so far as you can think it.

