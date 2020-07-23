Ticket hike: Police kill protesting bike rider, injure four

Policemen attached to Adigboluja Police Station have allegedly shot and killed a motorcyclist at Ojodu, Berger area of Ogun State. The policemen also reportedly injured three other motorcycle riders. It was learnt that the motorcyclists were protesting against the hike in ticket fee imposed on them by a newly created body called ‘ROMO’.

The body was recently created by the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. The motorcyclists were said to be paying N200 as ticket fee, before the establishment of ‘ROMO’, but yesterday the ticket fee was increased to N500, which the riders rejected. The rejection led to a protest. One of the Okada riders, Mr. Kunle Idowu, said they were protesting against the imposition but about 10a.m., ROMO members arrived at their park to stop them from protesting the hike.

Idowu said an argument then ensued between the ROMO members and the riders According to him, the ROMO members left, but after a while, they returned with a team of policemen from Adigboluja Police Station to disperse the protesters. He said: “When the policemen arrived, they didn’t tell us to stop protesting. Suddenly, they started firing tear gas at us.

They started shooting indiscriminately. It was in the process that a stray bullet hit one of us called Abdulahi. Stray bullets also injured four others.

