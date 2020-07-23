Metro & Crime

Ticket hike: Police kill protesting bike rider, injure four

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Policemen attached to Adigboluja Police Station have allegedly shot and killed a motorcyclist at Ojodu, Berger area of Ogun State. The policemen also reportedly injured three other motorcycle riders. It was learnt that the motorcyclists were protesting against the hike in ticket fee imposed on them by a newly created body called ‘ROMO’.

The body was recently created by the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. The motorcyclists were said to be paying N200 as ticket fee, before the establishment of ‘ROMO’, but yesterday the ticket fee was increased to N500, which the riders rejected. The rejection led to a protest. One of the Okada riders, Mr. Kunle Idowu, said they were protesting against the imposition but about 10a.m., ROMO members arrived at their park to stop them from protesting the hike.

Idowu said an argument then ensued between the ROMO members and the riders According to him, the ROMO members left, but after a while, they returned with a team of policemen from Adigboluja Police Station to disperse the protesters. He said: “When the policemen arrived, they didn’t tell us to stop protesting. Suddenly, they started firing tear gas at us.

They started shooting indiscriminately. It was in the process that a stray bullet hit one of us called Abdulahi. Stray bullets also injured four others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Benue boat mishap: Police recover 14 corpses, others still missing

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

The Benue State Police Command Tuesday confirmed the recovery of at least 14 corpses out of 21 that died in a boat mishap while crossing River Benue for an annual church conference over the weekend. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene gave the confirmation while giving an update about the tragic incident […]
Metro & Crime

Dangote gives Ogun host communities food, scholarships

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Dangote Granite Mines Limited, a subsidiary of Dangote Group said it had provided food palliatives and scholarships to five communities in Ijebu-Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State. The palliatives, meant to reduce the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on residents of the area, were taken round the communities and handed […]
Metro & Crime

16-year-old boy beaten to death during altercation

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 16-year-old Bakery worker, simply identified as Yinka, has been beaten to death at the Mowe Area of Ogun State during an altercation.     The incident happened on Saturday at House 40, Lagos Street, where the deceased works.     According to eye witnesses, Yinka was fond of keeping his salary within the Bakery, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: