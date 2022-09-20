Sports

Tielemans has no regrets about staying at struggling Leicester

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Youri Tielemans said he does not regret staying at Leicester City amid interest from other Premier League clubs during the close season and is confident the international break will allow his side to recharge after a woeful start to the campaign.

Leicester are bottom of the league after claiming just one point from their seven matches so far. They have lost six in a row since drawing with Brentford in their league opener.

Tielemans, who is part of the Belgium squad for their Nations League matches against Wales and the Netherlands, told reporters on Monday the international break came at a good time.

“I’m happy to get a bit of fresh air here because it’s tough at Leicester right now,” he said.

“It’s clear that things are not going well at the club. We are doing everything we can as a team. At Leicester, the consecutive defeats have affected us as a group. We need to benefit from this break to recharge our batteries …

“I didn’t leave Leicester in the summer as I always said the project had to be the right one. Just because things are getting worse now at Leicester doesn’t mean I should regret (staying).”

Leicester’s next league game is on October 3 when they face Nottingham Forest, who are one place above them in 19th.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Japan kick-start World Cup campaign with Australia win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Under-fire Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu urged his team to build on the dramatic 2-1 win over Australia on Tuesday that jolted their flatlining World Cup qualifying campaign into life. Japan went into the crunch home match having lost two of their opening three games in Group B, but took three crucial points thanks to […]
Sports

We must be more ruthless in front of goal – Fernandes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was delighted by Friday’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa that put them level on points with leaders Liverpool, but said his side must learn to kill teams off to sustain a Premier League title challenge. United stretched their unbeaten league run to 10 games with Fernandes netting the winner […]
Sports

Man City owner breaks silence after UCL final defeat, reveals plan for Guardiola

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, has vowed to “send a strong message” in the transfer market this summer. City won the Premier League and Carabao Cup, but lost the Champions League final to Chelsea. The Etihad club remain desperate to conquer Europe with manager Pep Guardiola and Al Mubarak has promised to bolster […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica