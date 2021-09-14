Tier 1 banks’ assets rise to N39.93trn

…top lender’s worth put at N10.05trn

Total assets of Nigeria’s five Tier 1 deposit money banks increased by 6.49 per cent to N39.93trillion as at the end of June 2021 from N37.49 trillion at the end of December 2021, the lenders’ H1’21 results show.

The country’s first tier lenders are Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO)-GTB-United Bank for Africa (UBA) and FBN Holdings.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the lenders’ financial statements shows that Access Bank maintains its position as the largest bank in the country in terms of assets, as its audited results for the period ended June 30, 2021 put its total assets at N10.05 trillion, which is 15.84 per cent more than total assets of N8.68 trillion that the lender reported in its FY’20 financial statements. It was followed by Zenith Bank with total assets of N8.52trillion as at the end of June 2021 compared with the N8.48 trillion the lender posted for FY’20. Also, UBA’s audited results for the period ended 30 June 2021 indicates that it grew its total assets by 8.02 per cent to N8.32 trillion from N7.69 trillion at the end of last year.

FBN Holdings’ unaudited financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2021, shows that total assets rose by 4.4 per cent to N8.02trillion from N7.69trillion as at December 31, 2020. The audited H1’21 results of GTCO indicate that total assets increased by 1.47 per cent to N5.02 trillion from N4.94 trillion at the end of 2020.

Analysts note that Nigeria’s banking industry total assets have been on an upward trajectory in recent years despite the challenges of a difficult business environment.

For instance, data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that banks’ total assets and liabilities, which stood at N34.59 trillion at the end of December 2017, rose to N37.21 trillion at the end of December 2018 and further increased from N38.57 trillion in November 2019 to N42.89 trillion in February 2020.

Citing Covid-19-induced economic headwinds, Fitch Solutions Group (FSG)-an affiliate of Fitch Ratings Incorporated- in a report, released in June last year, revised its forecast for Nigeria’s total banking asset growth to 5.3per cent to N44.2trillion in 2020.

Although the nation’s banks exceeded FSG’s expectations, analysts predicted that given that Tier 1 lenders had more buffers to enable them cope better with the impact of Covid-19 than their Tier 2 counterparts, the crisis, coupled with regulatory headwinds, would lead to a widening of the gap between the former (which account for over 65 per cent of the industry’s assets) and the latter.

The CBN had stated in its Half year 2020 economic report that “the structure of the Nigerian banking industry remained oligopolistic in the first half of 2020, with the concentration ratios of the largest six banks (CR6) at 68.1 in deposits and 65.2 in assets.”

In its 2021 Bank Report on Nigerian lenders titled, “Nigerian Banks, Resilience Built In,” released in June, Coronation Asset Management projected that the country’s Tier 1 DMBs would grow their total assets from an estimated N43.93trillion at the end of this year to N48.31trillioncin 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...