Tier 1 banks commit N378.17bn on personnel expenses

Nigeria’s five Tier 1 banks spent a total of N378.17 billion as personnel expenses last year, compared with N363.08 billion in 2019, findings by New Telegraph show.

The lenders’ total personnel expenses increased by 4.2 per cent (N15.09 billion) in 2020 from the amount spent in 2019, despite most of them having had to reduce staff last year due to the harsh environment occasioned by the Coronavirus (COVID- 19) crisis.

The nation’s first tier lenders are Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), FBN Holdings and United Bank for Africa (UBA).

New Telegraph’s analysis of the banks’ audited FY’20 financial statements shows that Zenith Bank’s personnel expenses in- creased by 1.8 per cent to N79.26 billion from N77.86 billion in the previous year. Also, UBA’s financial statements for last year indicate that the lender’s personnel expenses rose

by 16.57 per cent to N87.55 billion from N75.10 billion in 2019. Similarly, FBN Holdings reported personnel expenses of N100.58 billion for 2020 as against N95.87 billion for the previous year. At N73.17 billion, Access Bank’s personnel expenses last year was, however, 4.93 per cent lower than the N76 billion the lender reported for 2019. Standing at N37.61 billion for 2020, GTBank’s personnel expenses were marginally lower than the N37.28 billion the lender reported for the previous year.

New Telegraph’s findings show that as at the end of December 2020, UBA employed the most people with 10,838, followed by FBN Holdings (8,342), Zenith Bank (7,544), Access Bank (6,781) and GTBank (3,323). With the five first tier lenders reporting total personnel expenses of N331.45 billion in 2018, analysts note that staff costs were heading north in the banking industry, even though before the onset of the pandemic and its devastating impact on the economy, lenders were already embarking on tough cost cutting measures, including sacking redundant staff and shutting unprofitable branches in order to cope with the harsh operating environment.

However, the spread of the virus to Nigeria in February, last year, pushed a lot of lenders into intensifying cost cutting measures, as the Coronavirus lockdown restrictions imposed by the government led to most banks choosing to temporarily close branches they considered surplus to requirements in some parts of the country.

Indeed, bank workers took to social media at the height of the lockdown restrictions to complain that their employers were threatening them with mass sack, a development that led the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) into issuing a press release in April 2020 announcing that it had agreed with the banks to suspend the retrenchment of employees.

Despite the CBN’s intervention, some of the lenders still appeared to have continued laying-off redundant staff.

New Telegraph gathered that with the COVID- 19 crisis yet to abate, most of the branches that the banks shut in April last year were yet to reopen, thereby making it difficult for the lenders to continue to retain many of the workers.

Data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), for instance, shows that the total staff strength of the nation’s banks reduced by 5,547 between the end of September 2019 and the end of September last year.

Banks’ staff strength, which stood at 101, 435 at the end of September 2019, dropped to 95, 888 as at the end of September 2020.

This means that 5,547(5.5 per cent) employees either resigned or were sacked by the financial institutions during the period. The numbers also meant that the decline in banks’ workforce maintained its downward trend which started from Q3’19

Like this: Like Loading...