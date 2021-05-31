Tier 1 banks extend dominance as assets hit N38.5trn

Tier 1 deposit money banks’ dominance in Nigeria’s banking industry, especially in terms of assets, appears to be getting bigger, findings by New Telegraph show. The country’s five Tier 1 lenders are Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), FBN Holdings and United Bank for Africa (UBA).

New Telegraph’s analysis of the unaudited Q1’21 results of 10 banks- five Tier 1 and five Tier 2 banks (Fidelity Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Union Bank, FCMB and Sterling Bank)–indicates that while all the lenders reported higher total assets, the former’s performance was more impressive.

Specifically, the first tier lenders grew their total assets by 20.8 per cent to N38.5trillion in the first quarter of this year, from N31.8trillion in the corresponding period of 2020, compared with the 13.7 percent growth in total assets to N11.16trillion in Q1’21 recorded by the five Tier 2 DMBs in the review period.

A breakdown of the Q1’21 numbers show that Access Bank was the largest lender in the country in terms of assets, with total assets of N9.05trillion, as against the N7.28trillion that the lender reported for the corresponding period of last year.

It was followed by Zenith Bank with total assets of N8.68 trillion compared with the N7.13 trillion the lender posted for the corresponding period of the previous year.

Also, UBA grew its total assets to N7.89trillion in Q1’21 from N6.35trillion in the same period of last year. FBN Holdings’ total assets increased to N7.84trillion as of the first quarter of this year from N7.02trillion in the corresponding period of 2020.

Similarly, GTBank grew its total assets to N4.9trillion in Q1’21 from N4.06trillion in the same period of last year.

For the Tier 2 lenders, Fidelity Bank led the pack with total assets of N2.90trllion as of the first quarter of this year compared with N2.25trillion it reported for the corresponding period of 2020. Stanbic IBTC followed with total assets of N2.60trillion in Q1’21 as against N2.43trillion in the same period of last year. Union Bank grew its total assets to N2.16 trillion in the first quarter of this year, from N2.01 trillion in Q1’20.

Also, FCMB’s total assets rose to N2.15trillion in Q1’21 from N1.9trillion in the same period of last year. Sterling Bank’s total assets increased to N1.40trillion in the first quarter of this year from N1.23trillion in the corresponding period of 2020.

This means that the Tier 2 banks had total assets of N11.16trillion as of the first quarter of this year as against the N9.81trillion they reported for the same of 2020. It also means that the gap in total assets between the Tier 1 lenders and the five tier 2 banks increased to N27.30trillion in Q1’21 from N22.03trillion in the same period of last year.

In its half year 2020 economic report, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had stated that “the structure of the Nigerian banking industry remained oligopolistic in the first half of 2020, with the concentration ratios of the largest six banks (CR6) at 68.1 in deposits and 65.2 in assets.

“As in the corresponding half of 2019, there was no dominance of a single bank, as the share of the largest bank in deposits and assets stood at 14.6 per cent and 14.3 per cent, respectively compared with 14.9 and 13.2 per cent in the first half of 2019.

Fourteen banks had percentage shares ranging from 0.1 to 5.1 per cent in deposits and 0.1 to 5.2 per cent in assets, compared with 0.1 to 4.3 per cent and 0.1 to 4.2 per cent, respectively in the corresponding period of 2019.”

Analysts had noted that Tier 1 lenders had more buffers which would enable them cope better with the Covid-19 crisis, than their Tier 2 counterparts. Still, that the banks were able to grow their assets in Q1’21 despite the sluggish economy and regulatory headwinds, suggests that the Nigerian banking industry has defied forecasts in some quarters that the Covid -19 crisis would lead to a drop in total asset growth. For instance, in a report released in June last year,

Fitch Solutions Group (FSG)-an affiliate of Fitch Ratings Incorporated, citing Covid-19 -induced economic headwinds, revised its forecast for Nigeria’s total banking asset growth to 5.3per cent to N44.2trillion in 2020.

It stated: “Despite the CBN’s minimum Loan-to- Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy, banks are likely to struggle in issuing large amounts of credit, even if this results in further charges which threaten profitability. We forecast a deceleration of client loan growth from 14.0 per cent y-o-y in 2019 to 2.5 per cent in 2020, with risks weighted to the downside

Like this: Like Loading...