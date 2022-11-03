Tiffany-Annabelle showcases Nigeria’s reality in Coat -of -Arms

In her second Nigerian solo exhibition, Tiffany-Annabelle, projects the Nigerian Coat of Arms to reveal her interpretation of the current state of Nigeria. Through the deconstruction of this emblem of national prosperity, Tiffany-Annabelle uncovers its inconsistency with Nigeria’s current condition. This exhibition entitled “Behind the Coat” which begins on October 29th at Miliki, Victoria Island. Tiffany-Annabelle explores this idea, screenprinting with acrylics on canvas, all while maintaining her signature style in the use of triangles. Although she enters new territory in terms of her medium, she vastly explores the dichotomy between national excellence and a struggling nation by using the Coat of Arms as a metaphor.

