Tiger beer encourages mental, physical health care

International premium beer brand, Tiger Lager, has initiated Movember campaign where conversations centre on how men must be in tune with their emotions and mental health care. ‘Movember’ is a global movement to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and men’s suicide, using unconventional approaches such as a man’s moustache. During a two-day event, the Tiger Beer brand encouraged its consumers and target audience to Uncage their “Tashes” and emotions with a view to achieve good mental and physical care. The event organised by Tiger Lager was to appreciate and create awareness for men and their mental health. It was pure excitement as notable individuals like Noble Igwe, Taymesan, Nnamdi Okeke, Samuel Otigba, and many more were in attendance.

Like this: Like Loading...