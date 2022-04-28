Sports

Tiger Fist set for pro-wrestling promotion

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Peter Udechuckwu, popularly known in professional wrestling as Action Man ‘Tiger Fist’, has revealed that he will be going into professional wrestling promotion under the auspices of Unity Haulage Company Promotions based in Alaba International market area of Lagos. The timely commencement of pro-wrestling promotion by this new outfit is indeed a great and welcome news to the Nigerian Pro -Wrestling sub-sector that has been lacking sincere promotions of the grunt and groan game for a while. ‘’I am ready to take the game up to the next level to what is obtainable when we started the sport in Nigeria,” he said.

“In our days, there were pro wrestling shows coming up weekly, fortnightly and monthly, but reverse is the case now as we can all witness. Apart from the Nigeria Pro Wrestling Federation (NPWF) as a body striving and making waves to have championships, there is nothing going on in Nigeria.”

Tiger Fist, started his pro-wrestling career training under late Gabriel Ibaku ‘’Machine Gun’’ in 1975 at the Oko Awo Wrestling and Boxing Club in Lagos, Nigeria and later under ‘’African Tiger’’ Mike Bamidele, the former World Light Heavyweight Champion who was the first amateur wrestling coach in Nigeria. The Anambra State born wrestler added: ‘’Wrestling promoters are sleeping now and it is now high time to wake up and do the needful.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

SWAN honours Okowa with Merit Award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In recognition of his genuine commitment to sports development and industry, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has been honoured with a merit award by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN). Performing the investiture inside the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, during the finals of Zenith Bank Delta Principals’ Cup, President of SWAN, Honour Sirawoo […]
Sports

AFCON qualifiers: Eagles’ camp opens March 22 in Lagos

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…to play Benin Rep. March 27 Super Eagles’ camp for their two African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho will open on March 22 in Lagos, New Telegraph can report. This news came just as the AFCON qualifier against hosts Benin has now been fixed for Saturday, March 27 in Port Novo. […]
Sports

AFCON Qualifier: Rohr, Pinnick first to land in Cotonou by boat

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr and the Nigeria Football Federation NFF President, Amaju Pinnick yesterday led an advance party of Nigeria’s delegation to Benin Republic for Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations AFCON decisive qualifying tie with the Squirrels of Benin. Rohr and Pinnick took the boat cruise from Apapa, Lagos to Cotonou to test the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica