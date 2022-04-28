Tiger Fist set for pro-wrestling promotion

Peter Udechuckwu, popularly known in professional wrestling as Action Man ‘Tiger Fist’, has revealed that he will be going into professional wrestling promotion under the auspices of Unity Haulage Company Promotions based in Alaba International market area of Lagos. The timely commencement of pro-wrestling promotion by this new outfit is indeed a great and welcome news to the Nigerian Pro -Wrestling sub-sector that has been lacking sincere promotions of the grunt and groan game for a while. ‘’I am ready to take the game up to the next level to what is obtainable when we started the sport in Nigeria,” he said.

“In our days, there were pro wrestling shows coming up weekly, fortnightly and monthly, but reverse is the case now as we can all witness. Apart from the Nigeria Pro Wrestling Federation (NPWF) as a body striving and making waves to have championships, there is nothing going on in Nigeria.”

Tiger Fist, started his pro-wrestling career training under late Gabriel Ibaku ‘’Machine Gun’’ in 1975 at the Oko Awo Wrestling and Boxing Club in Lagos, Nigeria and later under ‘’African Tiger’’ Mike Bamidele, the former World Light Heavyweight Champion who was the first amateur wrestling coach in Nigeria. The Anambra State born wrestler added: ‘’Wrestling promoters are sleeping now and it is now high time to wake up and do the needful.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...