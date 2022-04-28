Sports

'Tiger Fist' set to go into pro-wrestling promotion

Charles Ogundiya

Peter Udechuckwu, popularly known in professional wrestling as ‘Action Man Tiger Fist’, has revealed that he would be going into professional wrestling promotion under the auspices of Unity Haulage Company Promotions based in Alaba International Market area of Lagos.

The timely commencement of pro-wrestling promotion by this new outfit is good news to the Nigerian pro-wrestling industry that has been lacking sincere promotions for a while.

‘’I am ready to take the game up to the next level to what is obtainable when we started the sport in Nigeria,” he said.

“In our days, there were pro wrestling shows coming up weekly, fortnightly and monthly, but reverse is the case now as we can all witness. Apart from the Nigeria Pro Wrestling Federation (NPWF) as a body striving and making waves to have championships, there is nothing going on in Nigeria.”

Tiger Fist, started his pro-wrestling career training under late Gabriel Ibaku ‘’Machine Gun’’ in 1975 at the Oko Awo Wrestling and Boxing Club in Lagos, Nigeria and later under ‘’African Tiger’’ Mike Bamidele, the former World Light Heavyweight Champion who was the first amateur wrestling coach in Nigeria.

The Anambra State-born wrestler added: ‘’Wrestling promoters are sleeping now and it is now high time to wake up and do the needful. My exploits in the ring made Oliver Nwosu, the then secretary of the Nigerian Wrestling Board of Control in the 1970s to name me ‘’Action Man’’ as I was a no-nonsense wrestler on the ring then.”

 

