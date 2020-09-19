Sports

Tiger looks ahead after missing the cut at the US Open

Tiger Woods was disappointed but focused on the future after missing the cut at the U.S. Open following a second-round 77 on Friday.
After carding a respectable three-over on Thursday, Woods struggled mightily as Winged Foot got firmer overnight and the wind picked up, mixing five bogeys and two double bogeys with a pair of birdies to finish 10-over for the tournament.
Woods hit just five fairways on Friday, not nearly enough to be competitive given the course’s long, nasty rough, reports Reuters.
“On this golf course it’s imperative that you hit fairways, and I did not do that,” he said.
Despite missing the cut at a major for just the 11th time in his career, the reigning Masters and Zozo Championship winner said he will turn his attention to his title defenses once the sting wears off.
“It’s frustrating that I’m not going to be here for the weekend and be able to compete for this great championship,” said Woods, who has won 15 majors including three U.S. Opens.
“I didn’t get myself that opportunity,” he said, adding he believed that with the course conditions changing, anyone playing on the weekend had a shot at the title.
The Zozo Championship will be played at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks starting on Oct. 22 this year instead of Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the Masters will be held in Augusta in mid-November.
“There’s still one more major to go, and my title defense at Sherwood,” he said.
“We have a couple big, big things ahead of us.”
Next up for Woods is a charity match on Tuesday where Woods and Justin Thomas will take on Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose at the Payne’s Valley Golf Course in Ridgedale, Missouri.
“After that, I’ll take a little break,” he said.
“And then refocus and get back after it.”

