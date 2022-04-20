Tiger Tennis Foundation Clinic excites kids

The maiden edition of the Tiger Tennis Foundation Easter Training and Tournament is yielding positive results as large number of kids, who are featuring in the week-long programme at the National Stadium in Lagos, are brimming with excitements. Having being put through the latest rudiments of the game, the kids are relishing the prospect of becoming future stars of the game. For 11-year-old Nathaniel Aluko, who is featuring in the 14 and under category, it was an exciting experience after two days of train g under some of the top coaches in Nigeria. “I have learnt a few things regarding how to put more spins in my serves and my forehand return of serves has equally improved based on what I have been taught in this proramme, he said Vanessa Inyang, a 12 year old girl, also expressed joy at getting familiar with some of the latest techniques in the gane. “I’m happy because I took part in the training and I believe what I learnt in this programme will reflect in my game from now on. I can swing comfortably on my forehand while I can also serve better right now.” Tiger Tennis Foundation president, Paul Moses informed that tournament priper begins Wednesday with 18 and under as well as 16 and under categories in action while the 14 and under, 12 and under as well as the orange and red balls categories will commence on Thursday
