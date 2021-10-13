Sports

Tiger Woods seen without crutches for first time since car accident

Tiger Woods has been spotted without crutches for the first time since his devastating California car crash — snapped watching his 12-year-old son compete in a golf tournament.

The 45-year-old 15-time major champion was rooting for his son, Charlie, at a junior tournament in Florida this weekend when he was photographed with a black compression sleeve covering his right leg, according to TWLegion.

His girlfriend, Erica Herman, also is seen standing next to the golf icon, ESPN reported.

Tiger, who previously wore a tall boot on his right leg, underwent multiple surgeries in February for open fractures to both his tibia and fibula bones as a result of his single-car crash near LA, reports CBS News.

He has made it a point to watch son compete in various golf tournaments, though there has been no official word from his camp about his health — or any plans to return to the PGA Tour, the sports network noted.

