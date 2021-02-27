Sports

Tiger Woods shares update on condition after LA crash

Tiger Woods is in “good spirits” as he continues to be treated in hospital following a serious car accident in Los Angeles.
A statement posted to the legendary golfer’s Twitter account said that he received successful “follow-up procedures” on Friday to treat his injuries, reports Sky News.
“Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days,” the update added.
Woods was moved to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday in the next stage of his recovery.
Open fractures to the 45-year-old’s tibia and fibula – and further injuries to his foot and ankle – had been stabilised during surgery with the insertion of a rod, screws and pins.
But the severity of his injuries, when coupled with the fact that he was already sidelined following a fifth back operation, means his professional golfing career is now hanging in the balance.
Investigators have said that Woods survived “what would otherwise have been a fatal crash” on Tuesday morning because the interior of his vehicle had remained largely intact.
His car hit a kerb and then a tree before flipping over several times. No other cars were involved, but Woods needed to be cut out of the vehicle.
On Wednesday, detectives confirmed they “did not see any evidence of impairment” when they arrived at the scene – adding that the crash was “purely an accident”.
Woods is considered one of the greatest golfers of his generation, and is a 15-time major winner. He made a dramatic comeback after an 11-year drought to win the Masters in 2019.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff has said that Woods will not face criminal charges over the grisly crash.

