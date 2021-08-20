Tight security as Buhari visits Adamawa today

There was increased police presence in Yola on Thursday ahead of President MuhammaduBuhari’svisitto the state today to condole with thestateandfamilyof Ahmed Jodaoverthedeathof theelder statesman last week. The police ordered the closure of the road from the airport to the capital city until Buhari leaves for Abuja. In a statement, spokesman for the police in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said the Commissioner of Police Aliyu Adamu Alhaji had told all officers deployed in the city becauseof thePresident’svisit to be professional in carrying out their duties. Nguroje said: “In an effort to sustain the existing public order and public safety in the state, the CP has ordered the deploymentof additionaloperational assets including Police Surveillance and Operational teams, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), Crowd/Traffic ControlUnitstocarryoutconvertsurveillanceaswellasconfidence building patrols within the state in conjunction with other sister security outfits.” According to him, the CP appealedtothepublicto cooperate with the officers deployed in the city.

