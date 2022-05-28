Tight security as PDP holds convention

There were heavy security presence at the velodrome and within the premises of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, venue of the Special National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday.

The combined team of the Nigeria Police Force, Directorate of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), provided watertight security at the venue.

Entrance into the velodrome was herculean task. Out of several gates leading into the main bowl of the stadium, only two were opened to admit party officials, delegates, journalists and party support staff.

The attendees were also subjected to three other security checks before they could access the velodrome.

Those selling snacks, water or doing other business, were limited along the road.

The rowdiness at the entrance gates, however, provided avenue for pickpocketing to thrive.

