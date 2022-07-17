Tight security, early arrival of INEC officials, impressive turnout of voters mark process

It was a thumbs up for the Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC), over the governorship election held across the state yesterday. The commendations came from electorates who went to cast their ballots as they praised the electoral umpire for ensuring that accreditation and voting commenced early.

Sunday Telegraph checks revealed that INEC officials arrived at polling units as early as at few minutes before 8am while processes started immediately. Also, the atmosphere was peaceful in most parts of the state as the voters filed out to the polling units to exercise their franchise. At Ward 4, Unit 20, Old Governor’s Office Area in Osogbo Local Government Area, voters were seen queuing at 8:00am for accreditation and voting.

Also, at Ward 8, Unit 7, Ayeedade Local Government Area, the same picture was observed. Speaking to the INEC presiding officers on duty, they said they arrived at exactly 7:40am and that processes started immediately.

Speaking, one of the voters at Ward 6, unit 7, St David Primary School, Ode-Omu, Ayedaade Local Government, Comrade Akinyemi Olatunji commended INEC for ensuring early commencement adding that voters also filed out on time. But Olatunji said there was a mixed up in the materials brought to the polling unit as a sticker of another polling unit close to the primary school was pasted on the materials. However, an INEC official for Ayedaade was there to correct the mix up.

Senator Adeleke casts ballot in Ede

The peoples Democratic party (PDP) Guber Candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has cast his vote at ward 2,unit 9,in Abogunde Saga Ede South. The Guber Candidate is said to have cast his vote alongside some of his party faithful in the area. Adeleke while addressing his supporters assured them of victory and urged them to calm down for the election to be counted. Adeleke told his supporters who ran after his convoy after voting to return back to the polling centre, stating that INEC may cancel his votes as campaign activities had stopped hours ago.

According to our correspondent who gave us a situational report, Accreditation of voters started as early as 8:20 am in some polling units in ede township. He also visited ward 5, Alajue II, Orisunmibare Village in Ede South Local government area of State of Osun where accreditation and voting are ongoing as well. Some of the INEC Officials who spoke with Sunday Telegraph noted that about 800 voters are expected to cast their votes in the area.

My polling agents have compromised – APP candidate

The governorship candidate of Action Peoples Party (APP), Adeolu Adebayo yesterday urged security agents across the state to disallow all the party’s agents at the polling units. Adebayo alleged that his party’s agent across the state had been compromised and hijacked by one of the major political parties in the governorship race.

The governorship candidate speaking with Sunday Telegraph on Saturday morning said, “It has been discovered that all my party agents across Osun State were strangers, I don’t know them and they are never a member of Action Peoples Party (APP). “This was noticed on the passport photograph at my party.

The state agent was not anyone from my party. I started doing my findings to have a proof and discovered yesterday through some of the party members seeing my party agents’ tags with strange people.

“I further in my investigation to be sure of the allegations that members of the PDP are the one behind this evil act. I therefore request a fast action and approach by the commissioner of police; never to allow anyone to carry APP party agent tags at the polling units across Osun State. Anyone carrying the APP agent tag should be arrested.”

EFCC officials storm Oyetola’s polling unit

Some officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrived in Iragbiji, the hometown of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State. No fewer than six officials of the anti-graft agency were sighted at Ward 1, Unit 1, St Peter’s Anglican School, Iragbiji, where the governor is expected to vote this morning.

The officials wore their jackets branded with EFCC inscriptions and drove their official vehicles to the area. The presence of the antigraft operatives, it was gathered, was to discourage votebuying. Their presence paid off as reports had it that some unspecified number of persons was arrested in Osogbo for running afoul of the law by inducing voters with money. They were promptly taken into custody.

Ogunbiyi casts votes, boasts of victory

The governorship candidate of Accord Party (AA), Dr Akin Ogunbiyi yesterday, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful conduct of the election. Ogunbiyi spoke to reporters after he cast his vote alongside his wife at Ile-Ogbo ward 5, unit 3 at Methodist Primary School, Ile-Ogbo, Ayedire Local Government Area of the state.

According to him at AUD polling unit, about 37 had voted against over 500 registered voters. He said the report reaching him had it that the exercise has been peaceful across the State. He said he was optimistic that he would win the election just as he charged INEC to ensure that every eligible voter cast their votes.

Similarly, The traditional Ruler of Iwoland Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi while speaking with reporters enjoined the electorates to vote wisely and vote a candidate of their choice. The monarch condemned vote buying and selling saying it will be difficult to curb vote buying due to the high level of poverty on the land. He said he has directed all his subjects to go out and cast their votes just as he said he has warned them to shun vote buying and selling.

The monarch, however, said the exercise has been peaceful and his community in Iwo remains the most peaceful In Nigeria.

Speaker Owoeye hails INEC over BVAS tech

The Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Timothy Owoeye, has hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for introducing the Bimodal Voter Authentication System into the electoral process. Owoeye said the technology had improved the credibility of the poll and gave political actors and voters more confidence in the electoral system.

The Speaker spoke with newsmen in Ilesa at his polling unit, Bolorunduro, Oro Ajimoko Primary School, ward 10, unit 06, Ilesa East, Ilesa. Owoeye who commended the process said the introduction of BVAS has made it easier for voters to vote quickly. He said: “I’ve seen meaningful improvement and development as far as the voting process is concerned.

The introduction of BVAS into our electoral process has made it easier for voters to vote quickly. And I’d like to say that INEC has improved in this process. “As far as where I voted is concerned, the machines are working perfectly, without any disturbance to the process.

Speaking on the violence and disturbance, the Ijesa born politician said there have not been any record of violence anywhere in the town “As far as this town is concerned, we are law abiding citizens and we know that if you fail to comfort yourself, you will find yourself where you don’t like. And as far as this election is concerned we have not recorded any casualties or heard any alarm from any area. ”

Speaking on the turnout of Electorates, Owoeye said that the turn of voters is highly impressive. “The turnout of voters is highly impressive. Compared to that of 2018, there is an improvement; and if you look at the way the electorate has comforted themselves, you’ll notice orderliness in what they’re doing.”

Akin Ogunbiyi alleges vote buying

The Governorship Candidate of Accord Party, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, said vote buying characterised the exercise in various parts of the state, especially in Ayedire, Ile-Ogbo and Osogbo environs. Ogunbiyi made the allegations shortly after he cast his vote with his wife at Ile-Ogbo Ward 1, Unit 1, Methodist Primary School.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the voting pattern, especially at Ward 1, Unit 1 in Aiyedire. According to him, some political parties were inducing voters with the sum of N3, 000 and N4,000 under the watch of security personnel. Ogunbiyi said: “When I got to Ward 1 Unit 5, I observed that there was vote buying with some people being offered N3, 000 and N4,000 by different political parties. “I am not buying votes. I am a candidate of Accord and even if l have the money to buy votes, I will not do so, because it is the selfless service we promised these people. “I witnessed it , there was vote buying in Osogbo, there was vote buying in Ile-Ogbo. Let the whole world know what is happening,” Ogunbiyi said.

He urged the electorate to cast their votes according to their consciences, saying that they should not allow any political party to buy the future of their children. The governorship candidate said that the use of “state boys” for the election was unfortunate and detrimental to democratic good governance.

He urged the electoral umpire to quickly address the issue, saying that it was paramount to the success of the election. He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful conduct of the election without any major violence.

I’ve no fear APC ‘ll be victorious- Deputy gov, Alabi

The Osun Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, has said he has no fear that the All Progressives Congress (APC), will be victorious in the ongoing governorship election in the state. Alabi made the remarks shortly after casting his vote at ward 6 unit 7, Baptist Day School, Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of the state.

The deputy governor, who adjudged the process as peaceful and orderly, with impressive turnout, also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the timely arrival of election materials. He also commended the security agents for ensuring orderliness and peaceful atmosphere of the conduct of the election. ”

This is a wonderful experience. The atmosphere is calm and rancour free. ” People are orderly and also have confidence to come out in their large numbers to vote. ” I have no doubt that we are going to win convincingly considering what we have achieved in the state in last three and half years. ” I believe the electorate will do the needful by voting for us”, he said.

Mexico Ambassador applauds process

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Mexico Amb. Adejare Bello yesterday applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Security agencies for putting strategies that have helped in the violence free process. He said he was impressed with the large turnout of voters particularly unit 4 of ward 3 Ede North Local Government Area.

He said: “What is more interesting about it is the peaceful conduct of the whole process. To Bello, the electorate are comfortable, there is no inducement, there is no cohesion, there is nothing like I want to vote PDP or APC, they are preventing me and there is no monetary inducement.

“We hope and pray that it happens across the state so that people can choose freely who will govern them for the next four years. As an APC stalwart it is my prayer that Governor Oyetola will carry the day, it has been my prayer all along because I came all the way from Mexico in May because of today’s election. It is my prayer that God crowns the effort (with success).

“We have seen some improvement; I want to commend INEC for it. But that is not to say that we are having it 100% without hitches because some of my people have their PVC, and this is not the first time they are voting, but the machine could not capture them.

Many of them were asked to sit until after the election was about to be over. We hope and pray that at the end of the day they will not be disenfranchised.

“It is true people have been calling but until INEC announces officially that somebody is leading the process, somebody is winning but I can talk of this unit because I am a witness. “The security agents have been fantastic today. Those with arms are controlling the crowd now in some places where people called me that there are problem, immediately I told them to go there, they responded promptly suggesting that the security situation as far as this election is concerned is getting better.”

Police disarm thugs, as EFCC operatives arrest three over vote buying

Police on Saturday recovered locally made ammunition and charms from some suspected political thugs while on a patrol at Ward 8, Unit 7 in Ilesa. The apprehended political thugs were said to be on their way to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election in that area before they were arrested. On their arrest, police found various kinds of locally made weapons and charms.

Meanwhile, the Operatives of Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arrested three persons for alleged votebuying. The suspects include Jimoh Kazeem, Adeyemo Bahir and Abidogun Ismail.

They were arrested by officials of the EFCC at Polling Unit 002, Ward 2, Ababu, Isale Osun, Oshogbo. However, one Nurudeen has been nabbed by the EFCC officials.

He was arrested at AUD Primary School, Isale Agbara , Osogbo by anti-graft agency over alleged vote buying. EFCC officials had stormed some polling units in the state to observe proceedings as voters took turns to get accreditation and cast their ballots.

