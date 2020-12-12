Tijani: Your death has shattered me, says Davido

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke (aka Davido), who lost his private bodyguard, Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan (aka Tee- Jay), has expressed sadness over his death, saying it’s a vacuum that has shattered him.

Saturday Telegraph reported that Tijani, who had been ill for a while, died in the early hours of December 8, two days before Davido publicly declared same. Tijani is survived by his wife and children. Davido, on Thursday took to his Twitter page, where he shared a blank dark background image to confirm the loss.

The singer also penned a heartfelt note while mourning the deceased bodyguard. He wrote: “Please tell me I am dreaming…my Tj gone? What imma do without you uncle Tj ehn … 11 years you did all for me .. put me before you at all times .. all the times I wouldn’t wanna wake up for a show or flight you’d carry me like a baby in the car.

“No matter what I did right or wrong you were there for me…to allow me spend money sometimes nah problem…every time ‘David don’t worry I’ll use my card ‘…you were such a big person with a baby heart…everyone loved you. “I wanna wake up late for a show so you’d come and carry me again … I don’t even know what I’m typing man … RIP UNCLE TIJANI … tired of being “STRONG”.

Like this: Like Loading...