Business

TikTok becomes world’s most popular website, surpasses Facebook, Google

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

TikTok, a video-focused social networking service owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has surpassed tech giants Google and Facebook as the world’s most popular websites of the year.

According to a report by IT security company Cloudflare, the popular video app got more hits than the US-based search engine, reports BBC.

The rankings show that TikTok knocked Google off the top spot in February, March and June this year, and has held the number one position since August.

In 2020, Google was first, and a number of other sites, including TikTok, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Netflix, were all in the top 10.

Here’s the internet traffic-related top 10 most popular websites of 2021:

1 TikTok.com

2 Google.com

3 Facebook.com

4 Microsoft.com

5 Apple.com

6 Amazon.com

7 Netflix.com

8 YouTube.com

9 Twitter.com

10 WhatsApp.com

According to the report, it is believed one of the reasons for the surge in TikTok’s popularity is because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as lockdowns meant people were stuck at home and looking for entertainment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

NGX records N36bn in midweek gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading in equities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday closed positive to upturn the previous day’s loss as bulls regained grip following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 15 gainers against 20 losers as market sentiment returned to green route. Consequently, the All- Share Index appreciated by […]
Business

Oil prices fall as data shows big build in US inventory

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply. Brent crude futures fell 71 cents, or 0.9%, to $84.00 a barrel by 0450 GMT, after dropping […]
Business

White House worried about high oil prices; sees enough production capacity

Posted on Author Reporter

  The White House said on Friday it is concerned about the impact of rising oil prices on U.S. consumers but believes producers have ample ability to pump enough crude. “Currently we believe that there is enough spare oil production capacity globally,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. “Because of the restart of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica