TikTok becomes world’s most popular website, surpasses Facebook, Google

TikTok, a video-focused social networking service owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has surpassed tech giants Google and Facebook as the world’s most popular websites of the year.

According to a report by IT security company Cloudflare, the popular video app got more hits than the US-based search engine, reports BBC.

The rankings show that TikTok knocked Google off the top spot in February, March and June this year, and has held the number one position since August.

In 2020, Google was first, and a number of other sites, including TikTok, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Netflix, were all in the top 10.

Here’s the internet traffic-related top 10 most popular websites of 2021:

1 TikTok.com

2 Google.com

3 Facebook.com

4 Microsoft.com

5 Apple.com

6 Amazon.com

7 Netflix.com

8 YouTube.com

9 Twitter.com

10 WhatsApp.com

According to the report, it is believed one of the reasons for the surge in TikTok’s popularity is because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as lockdowns meant people were stuck at home and looking for entertainment.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...