Tiktok committed to building an environmentally aware generation

Inspired by an active and engaged community that is passionate about making a difference and having a positive impact on its world, TikTok is at the forefront of giving their community the platform to help drive awareness and advocacy around sustainability and climate action. Through the platform, people and communities sharing the same vision from all around the world are connected, empowered and inspired to unleash the power of creativity to drive positive change for a greener and more sustainable future.

Now, in support of the COP27 gathering, TikTok is launching the #ClimateAction global campaign this November by inviting creators and communities around the world to join the conversation and make a difference by taking action. This is part of TikTok’s ongoing commitment to encourage communities to unlock the power of the platform to use creativity to drive positive, meaningful and lasting conversations.

Furthermore, TikTok, in partnership with Crtve Development featuring Greenpeace Africa’s August Maluka, Community Manager, singer-songwriter and poet Busiswa Gqulu will host a LIVE discussion in-app around climate change and the effects it has on local communities on Tuesday, 15 November 2022 at 17:30. To join the conversation, the TikTok community is encouraged to get on to TikTok and follow the @CrtvDevelopment TikTok account to register.

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Content Operations Lead for TikTok in Africa, says that TikTok is committed to playing an active role in building an environmentally aware generation. “We do this by providing a platform for reputable organizations and community members to discuss, debate and share information, which in turn has helped TikTok become a top destination to learn important topics such as climate and sustainability. We have an active group of climate advocates, experts and institutions dedicated to creating educational content and raising climate literacy.”

Speaking on the creative partnership with TikTok, Dr Okito Wedi, Founder and CEO of Crtve Development, says “the need for creative partnerships such as this has never been more imperative in the fight for climate justice, particularly on the African continent. Art and creativity have the power to inspire engagement at the community and policy level, leading to action, change and impact. Through creativity, we can propagate feelings of belonging to a collective community. This relationship between creativity and belonging is fundamental to taking action and ownership of one’s own life, community, and country. Creativity is a first and necessary step towards social change”.

Sidwaba further adds: “With innovative in-app tools and partnerships, TikTok prioritizes keeping its community informed and protected while supporting climate literacy and tackling climate misinformation and disinformation.”

Climate action content continues to rise as TikTok’s growing community uses its favorite entertainment platform to inspire hope, positivity and action.  Nigerian content creators have taken up this opportunity to highlight the impacts of climate change, offering solutions to the TikTok community on how they could make a positive impact in their personal capacities, in simple and fun ways.

Here are some creators who are joining the campaign to help keep the global temperature low by educating and inspiring communities all over the world:

