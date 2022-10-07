News

TikTok kicks off campaign to foster constructive conversations around mental well-being

The last few years have seen mental health issues take a more prominent place within public discourse, with several celebrities and public figures advocating for the destigmatisation of disorders such as anxiety and depression.

 

The pandemic fuelled this upward trend, putting a spotlight on the shared mental health struggles of countless individuals. Online platforms like TikTok have played a key role in helping mental health activists convey their messages and raise awareness around these pertinent issues with the hashtag #mentalhealth sitting at nearly 50 billion views.

 

In collaboration with creators from around the world and its global community, TikTok introduces “Mental Well-Being Comes First,” a global campaign to bring awareness of the importance of mental well-being, allow understanding of mental wellness and empower communities to break the stigmas around talking about mental well-being.

 

Ahead of World Mental Health Day on 10 October, TikTok has rolled out a digital wellbeing programme, supported by freely available resources and in-app tools. These initiatives are pivotal in furthering TikTok’s aims to be at the heart of these important conversations and to facilitate safe spaces for users to talk about and engage with mental health issues.

 

Commenting on this is Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, Head of Public Policy & Government Relations at TikTok in Africa, who explains that: “as the world’s digital destination for community-driven entertainment, TikTok is about inspiring creativity and bringing joy. The mental wellbeing of our users is therefore of high priority. We will continue to use survey-based data and insights to inform our policies and product development in a way that normalizes conversations around mental wellbeing and encourages principles like self-acceptance and self-care.

 

TikTok’s commitment to fostering a kinder, more inclusive online environment has inspired the development of features such as Screen Time Management and Restricted Mode, which gives users more control over how they use the platform. A comprehensive Privacy and Safety setting allows users to decide who can follow them and send them direct messages or reactions in order to avoid unwanted solicitation.

 

Over the next month, TikTok will run an initiative aimed at bringing mental health to the forefront of online conversation and to inform, empower and inspire its users.

 

As our community continues to be inspired by creators and partners around the world who create and share content that supports those who may be struggling with their own mental well-being. Here are Nigerian creators who are championing the conversation.

 

Protecting mental health

Going by the name KieKie on TikTok, the ever-bubbly and soon-to-be-mum, Oluwabukunmi Adeaga, encourages users to be intentional about protecting their mental health. The digital space has an outsized effect on mental well-being, and she advocates taking advantage of TikTok’s features that promote and support mental well-being. She has also shared tips on how she has managed her mental health during her pregnancy. Here are some tips:

 

Healthy mental well-being Tips

Jennifrank is a multi-talented TikTok creator who emphasizes the importance of mental health. She regularly takes time off for herself as well as practices relaxation tips that help her cope with the strains of content creation and being a public figure. Here are some tips from Jennifrank on maintaining healthy mental well-being below: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFYNkGVm/

 

TikTok Live discussion will take place during this period:

Digital Wellbeing

 

As Mgwili-Sibanda concludes: “our goal over the next few weeks and beyond is to empower and support creators by providing a digital space for them to ask questions, raise concerns and seek advice. Peer support is an integral part of community building on TikTok as well as promoting equal access to information and resources about mental wellbeing. We encourage the TikTok community and broader online platform users to participate in the upcoming events and forums.”

 

 

