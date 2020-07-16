Business

TikTok mulls relocation from China

The owner of social media app, Tik- Tok, ByteDance, is reported to be considering a relocation of its headquarters outside of China, as well as constituting new management and board. This move was seen as part of efforts to alleviate concerns over alleged links to the Chinese Government.

TikTok currently has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. ByteDance’s move was confirmed by a company representative who told media that the company would take steps according to “the best interest” of its users, employees, artists, creators, partners, and policymakers.

The app, which offers short-form videos, was banned from India in June as part of a crackdown against Chinese apps due to data privacy and state sovereignty concerns. TikTok operations were halted in Hong Kong on July 10, according to a BBC report, a move the company previously warned it would take after the imposition of a wide-ranging national security law by Chinese authorities.

