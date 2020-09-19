TikTok sues Trump to block app ban

Popular video-sharing app TikTok has asked a U.S. judge to block the Trump administration banning its app.

TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance Ltd., filed a complaint in Washington federal court late Friday night challenging U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order, Reuters reported, quoting Bloomberg.

The U.S. Commerce Department issued an ban on Friday blocking people in the United States from downloading Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and TikTok starting September 20.

The report cited the complaint as saying that Trump exceeded his authority when he banned the app.

TikTok also said Trump imposed the ban for political reasons rather than to stop an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the U.S., as the law requires.

