TikTok unveils Nigeria’s 2020 best creators, moments

Short-form mobile video destination, TikTok, has unveiled some of the platform’s best creators and moments in its second annual year-end rewind for Nigeria. Among these videos are some of the most incredible challenges, songs and creators that sparked creativity, gave comfort and brought smiles and joy to Nigeria’s TikTok community in 2020. Despite it being a difficult year, with the world battling a global pandemic that resulted in social distancing and uncertainty, TikTok and its local community managed to defy the odds and make us literally laugh out loud while bringing everyone together online.

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Content Operations Manager, Africa, explains that TikTok’s mission has always been to inspire creativity and bring joy to its users.

“Throughout this socially-distant year, the platform allowed its community to stay connected by celebrating trends and spreading positivity. It has been amazing to see vibrant, diverse and creative content coming out of 2020 and we look forward to more of this in 2021.”

As we come to the end of the year, now’s the time to look back and shine the spotlight on 10 of TikTok’s most popular Nigerian creators who continued to lift up our spirits and keep us entertained throughout the year.

In no particular order, here they are:

1. Blaqboi__vic

2. Zicsaloma

3. Dannycharm

4. Vikkiices

5. Aji_anje

6. Iam Why Kayy

7. t.O.L.A.H

8. Doubledstwins

9. Jonsineelo

10. Cyrilna_n

Next up, we are excited to reveal 10 of the top popular local celebs, who chose to give the TikTok community a glimpse into their everyday lives which often included showcasing their work, family and friends. Here they are:

1. Donjazzy

2. Iyabo Ojo

3. Mr Macaroni1

4. Symply_Tacha

5. Yemi Alade

6. Toke Makinwa

7. Tiwa Savage

8. Korede Bello

9. Official_Regina

10. Mercy Johnson Okojie

Here we’re rounding off 10 of the most memorable moments during lockdown. Although we all had to keep our distance this year, it was through challenges like these that we truly came together. Take a look below.

1. Boredathome

2. Thanksforheroes

3. Savagechallenge

4. Leavingmybody

5. Happyathome

6. Indaboskichallenge

7. 15sfitness

8. Athomewithme

9. Letlovelead

10. Tiktokcares

In addition to the most memorable moments during lockdown, we’re also highlighting 10 more challenges that went viral in Nigeria this year:

1. Dontleaveme

2. Onenigeria

3. Dontrushchallenge

4. Knowyou

5. Bopdaddychallenge

6. Dudukechallenge

7. Allofmypretty

8. Boredathome

9. Lipstickday2020

10. Freezeframe

With its easy-to-use video capturing and cool editing tools, TikTok makes it possible for everyone and anyone to express their creativity. Over here, we’re ready to share 10 of the most popular effects on the platform.

1. Ugly Face

2. Tear

3. One Nigeria

4. How Old

5. Green Screen

6. Contact Lenses

7. Blingbling

8. Nigeria Face Paint

9. Emoji Imitation

10. Face Tracking

Last, but certainly not least, we’re highlighting 10 of the top viral, local songs based on the number of creations on TikTok.

1. Duduke by Simi

2. Know You by Ladipoe & SImi

3. Pretty Girl by Adekunle Gold & Patoranking

4. Boyz by Yemi Alade

5. Koroba by Tiwa Savage

6. Jollof On The Jet by Dj Cuppy

7. Nobody by Dj Neptune & Joeboy & Mr Eazi

8. Bop Daddy by Falz & Ms Banks

9. Mi Casa Su Casa by Korede Bello

10. Jerusalema (Feat. Burna Boy & Nomcebo Zikode) [Remix] by Master Kg

In closing, Sidwaba says that TikTok looks forward to continuing to be a place where people can come to be entertained and inspired by a global community of creators.

