TikTok updates policies for political accounts

Popular video-sharing app, TikTok has announced additional changes on its policies that foster and promote a positive environment that brings people together, not divide them on their platform.

Accordin to the App, its aim is to keep working to keep harmful misinformation off the platform, prohibiting political advertising, and connecting our community with authoritative information about elections.

“TikTok is an entertainment platform where people come to share their stories, and understand other people’s experiences too. Those stories can touch on all aspects of their lives, including current events like elections and political issues.

“As we have set out before, we want to continue to develop policies that foster and promote a positive environment that brings people together, not divide them.

“We do that currently by working to keep harmful misinformation off the platform, prohibiting political advertising, and connecting our community with authoritative information about elections.

“Today, we are building on that approach by making a series of changes to government, politician, and political party accounts that we believe will help ensure TikTok remains a fun, positive and joyful experience,” TikTok says in a news release.

Prohibiting monetisation and campaign fundraising

TikTok has long prohibited political advertising, including both paid ads on the platform and creators being paid directly to make branded content. We currently do that by prohibiting political content in an ad, and we’re also now applying restrictions at an account level. This means accounts belonging to politicians and political parties will automatically have their access to advertising features turned off, which will help us more consistently enforce our existing policy.

We recognise that there will be occasions where governments may need access to our ads services, such as to support public health and safety and access to information, like advertising Covid-19 booster campaigns. We will continue to allow government organisations to advertise in limited circumstances, and they will be required to be working with a TikTok representative.

Additionally, we will be prohibiting these accounts from accessing other monetisation features. Specifically, they will not have access to features like gifting, tipping, and e-commerce, and will be ineligible for any Creator Funds. These changes, along with our existing ban on political advertising, mean that accounts belonging to governments, politicians, and political parties will largely not be able to give or receive money through TikTok’s monetisation features, or spend money promoting their content.

Finally, over the coming weeks, we’ll also be changing our policies to also disallow solicitation for campaign fundraising. That includes content such as a video from a politician asking for donations, or a political party directing people to a donation page on their website.

TikTok is first and foremost an entertainment platform, and we’re proud to be a place that brings people together over creative and entertaining content. By prohibiting campaign fundraising and limiting access to our monetisation features, we’re aiming to strike a balance between enabling people to discuss the issues that are relevant to their lives while also protecting the creative, entertaining platform that our community wants.

