TikToker, Khaby Lame, becomes first to hit 100 million followers in Europe

TikToker, Khabane Lame, better known as Khaby Lame, has become the first TikTok creator in Europe and the second in the world to hit a hundred million followers. The 21-year-old Italian-Senegalese became famous for calling out weird life hacks, thought as meaningless with hilarious facial expressions, without saying a word. Lame was laid off at work in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the world. He started creating funny videos on TikTok and became famous.

