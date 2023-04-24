Tim Godfrey, Wife Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

Award-winning gospel singer, Tim Godfrey and his beautiful wife, Erica Katrina Godfrey celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared photos from their luxuriant wedding ceremony as they reflected on the past year.

The couple described their first year in marriage as the best years of their life.

However, they admitted that they are growing in experience, wisdom, and love and are looking forward to many note years and memories.

“Today marks 1 year since we became husband and wife, and I can say with no hesitations that it has been 1 of the best years of my life!!

“Every day we grow in experience, wisdom, and love and I’m sincerely looking forward to many more years and memories with you. I LOVE YOU, MY BABY!!!!”.