Arts & Entertainments

Timaya: Why I may never get married

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer, Inetimi Odon, better known as Timaya, has given reasons why he may not get married. The music star made this known via his Twitter page recently. “JESUS never got married. I’m Christlike,” he tweeted. Timaya may not be married but he has been linked with several women. At the early point of his career, he was in a romantic relationship with movie star, Empress Njamah. Timaya’s relationship with the actress ended after it was rocked by several allegations. In a chat with media personality Daddy Freeze in 2018, the music star recounted how their relationship crashed and the drama surrounding the repossession of the car he got for her.

“I tell Empress make she give me the car make I return am back to the lady, Empress tell me say she don use the car settle herself. I was looking for her, that’s why I went to the church… I’m saying this now because of the comments people make when they say “you buy gift you go go collect am like Timaya’’ am sorry that was my car,” he said. “I went to the church because it is my car, I had the spare key, I wanted to drive the car, so the security guys come dey look me, na I tell them say, but that’s my car, na my girl, Empress na carry this car come this church, so they said I should go inside the church and call her and I said I can’t go inside when there is a service going on, so na from there the chaos happen.” Timaya already has four children, Emma, Gracey, Emmanuel and Maya from three relationships.

His first baby mama and mother of Emma and Gracey is his ex-girlfriend, Barbara Nwokolo, a graduate of the Benson Idahosa University whom he dated earlier in his career. While his second baby mama is Tamar, an interior decorator who he dated for a while and spoiled with expensive gifts after she gave birth to his son in 2018. The singer’s third baby mama is American-based artist, Dunnie. Timaya has established himself as a household name in the music since he came into the limelight in 2005 following the release of ‘Dem Mama’, his hit single. I n March , Timaya was constantly in the news following his i nvo l ve – ment in a hit-and-run incident.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

CHIMEZIE IMO: I took night buses from Bauchi to Lagos for acting auditions

Posted on Author ROSEMARY NWOSU

Chimezie Imo, most known for his outstanding portrayal of the titular role in the 2019 film, ‘Nimbe: The Movie,’a film on drug trafficking and abuse, shared with ROSEMARY NWOSU, the story of his journey into Nollywood and the excitement of getting nominated at the Africa Movie Academy Awards for Best Young Actor. Excerpts…     […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, granted bail

Posted on Author Reporter

  On health reasons, Olanrewaju James, a Yoruba performer known as Baba Ijesha, who is on trial for alleged sexual assault, has been granted bail. Baba Ijesha had been in custody at the State CID, Panti, for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old-girl in the home of comedienne Adekola Adekanya, popularly called ‘Princess.’ Due to the industrial […]
Arts & Entertainments

American rapper, Safaree, wife, Erica Mena, file for divorce

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

American rapper, Safaree and his wife, Erica Mena, have filed for divorce. According to TMZ, Mena filed for divorce last Wednesday in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia. Mena has demanded primary physical custody of their one-year-old daughter, Safire, but she’s willing to share joint legal custody with Safaree. She has also indicated she wants […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica