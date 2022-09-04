Body & Soul

Timaya’s manager shot dead in US

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Prince Nnamdi Oluzor, manager to Timaya, the Nigerian singer, has been shot dead outside a gas station in Atlanta in the United States. The police report said the 38-year-old had made a stop at a store along Atlantic Drive near Georgia Tech around 9 pm on August 31 when the shooting occurred. According to the report, he was in the store for a few minutes when he noticed that some people were trying to get into his car which was parked outside. The police said Oluzor then approached the suspects which were about three in number. The report said while approaching them, one of the suspects opened fire on him. Oluzor was said to have been rushed to the hospital thereafter but died in the process. The police said it has commenced an investigation into the matter and called on the public for relevant information to facilitate the probe. Timaya also took to his Twitter page to confirm Oluzor’s death on Friday. In the terse post, the ‘Gra Gra’ crooner revealed that he has been in the US for his burial. He also lamented Oluzor’s death, adding that the pair recently settled their differences. “I can’t believe I came to America to bury my best friend. Nnamdi why? And we just reconciled,” he wrote.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Things to do to reduce anxiety

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

It is a critical time in Nigeria presently and nothing takes a negative toll on health looks like anxiety.     In order for anxiety not to lead to other serious illness, the following tips will help to reduce anxiety.   Take a deep breath   The first thing to do when you get anxious […]
Body & Soul

Tales trail Yetunde Arobieke

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As far as the political arena of the Centre of Excellence, Lagos State is concerned, the name Honorable Yetunde Arobieke is regarded as a player who knows her onions.   This woman does not only know how to play her politics rightly, she is equally brilliant and intelligent.   As former chairman of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA […]
Body & Soul

Durosimmi-Etti: Raising the bar in financial services for women

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

From a women-focused community on social media to planning Africa’s largest financial services platform for women, Herconomy is leveraging fintech to empower women.   Women account for half of the world’s population but are faced with more hurdles in accessing financial products and services that can improve their well-being and economic empowerment.   UNCTAD, based […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica