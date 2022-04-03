Time for a female president, says Erelu Elebute-Halle

Erelu Joseph Kemi Elebute – Halle is the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the forth-coming Ekiti State election. In this interview with JOHNSON AYANTUNJI, she talks about women in politics, why she wants to succeed the incumbent Kayode Fayemi and why women should take over from men

Who is Erelu Elebute – Halle and what is your motivation to contest for the governorship seat of Ekiti State?

I am Erelu Josephine Kemi Elebute – Halle, an indigene of Ekiti State from Oke Aiyedun, Ikole Local Government Area. I had my education right from primary school through secondary and tertiary education in Ekiti State.

I attended Saint Anthony Primary School, Ijesa – Isu Ekiti, Comprehensive High School, Ijesa Isu – Ekiti and Federal Polytechnic, Ado – Ekiti, where I studied Civil Engineering, water option. I also attended, Federal University of Technology, Minna.

I am motivated by the passion to serve my people. I have served my people before in different capacities as an individual and through an NGO (Non- Governmental Organisation. I am the founder Dominiof Foundation and single handedly funded it.

What is the motivation to want to contest and why ADP?

ADP (Action Democratic Party) is a platform that is not yet congested and I believe it is the platform that could be built up. Its mission statement and vision is very clear – To produce a responsive, accountable, transparent leadership, to also produce an egalitarian Nigeria, where the rule of law and political law is obeyed.

The word egalitarian is to give equal right to all – male and female, young and old to participate in politics.

Since the inception of ADP, it has been clearly stated that 40 percent of governance will be given to the women. I feel it is time for women to come into their own.

What are you going to do differently from what has been done or being done and are you going to do it?

Yes! I have always been different. If you go through the antecedents of all the political bosses, I do not want to call them political leaders, who have ruled us thus far from (Kayode) Fayemi to (Ayodele) Fayose, and others, none of them has come near what I have done at my age for my people and development of Ekiti State – touching the lives of my people by paying school fees, hospital bills, offsetting debts for people, alleviating poverty and taking care of Orphanages. I started doing this when I was less than 40 years old.

I am passionate and compassionate about seeing people making progress in life. I hate seeing people being oppressed. I hate oppression; I love to see people grow. I have grown people in different capacities. I have employed people. I am the first female engineer to employ women.

There is no where I worked in both the private and public sector that I have not left indelible marks there. I have worked in Julius Berger as well as the Federal Ministry of Works, where I resigned in January this year. I have put people in many places, where they are doing well.

Above all, my husband owes a lot to companies, and there is no project we carry out that we do not tie it to one developmental project or the other. We have done IVF for them, some tied to hospital bills or the others. That is how God has been able to help us. If given this opportunity, we want to do more.

You are contesting elections at a time when there is paucity of funds, how are you going to source funds to carry out your campaign?

We have been disabusing the minds of people about vote buying. That does not mean we are not going to spend money. From January till now when I joined the race, we have spent money in the region of hundreds of millions on different projects meant to bring succor to people.

People have daily things to take home every day they come to my place, depending on the number of people, sometimes I have more than 60 per day. Sometimes 100, some other times 200 people per day. Money is meant to be spent to enhance the lives of people and that should not be a problem to us by the grace of God.

Once your motive is right and genuine, people will key into it naturally without any stress. I have been spending my personal money. However, a few friends and family members, colleagues have also been supporting by contributing to the project.

How do you intend to handle insecurity which is now bedeviling the country, especially Ekiti State?

The issue of insecurity is not peculiar to Ekiti State. It is all over the country. I have analysed it and have been asked times without numbers.

This is how we intend to curb it? My answer is to empower the people genuinely, employ the people, do not oppress them, It is the people who feel cheated by the society that come as kidnappers, robbers, bandits and what have you. They are our brothers and sisters. Most of them went to school and after graduating from school, there is no job for them. They need to put body and soul together. They feel there is nothing to lose because they have no job.

They just resorted to that. We will have short term, medium term and long term solutions to insecurity in Ekiti State. First of all, we will ensure that people have basic amenities, basic needs of life, once these are met, and people will have no need to go into crime.

The medium term will be to get them engaged as temporary staff where they can be engaged and paid every month. Once they have something to put on the table, who wants to go and be a bandit? Banditry and crime is a brain work and if they put that into positive work, they will be able to be fully engaged and shun vices. Look at the Yahoo Boys – they are teenagers and youths between the ages of 15 and 30.

They get involved because they feel there is nothing to lose. They do not feel they are living for anything. They have this philosophy that a man dies once.

Let me give you an example of where my husband works, it is one of the tensed places in Nigeria, but to the glory of God, there has not been any issue and there will not be any. This is our second year there. What did we do? Ninety percent of our workers come from that community.

They are the ones protecting the properties, they are the ones protecting the staff, If you ask the people who are engaged in this harmful acts, who feel they do not have anything to lose, at the end of the stress, they will say they gave me N10, 000.

This is a man who is given N10, 000 to go into the bush to kill his fellow human being is able to get N30, 000 per month, don’t you think such a person will feel responsive and responsible, would not want to go into the bush.

Some of them die in the process of going into the bush to eke out a living. These are some of our own ways we intend to tackle the security challenge.

When will Nigeria produce a female governor or president?

That is what I have been advocating for – Women liberation, women emancipation. This is the time for women to be elected governor or president in Nigeria. I come at the right time. It is the time women crave to be known socially, professionally and politically, to be given the chance to participate in elective positions. That is what I stand for. If a woman is elected governor, we lead by example in Ekiti State that women can do it. You can see that a lot of women have signified their interest to vie for one elective office or the other. Nigeria will not be the first place where it will happen. It has happened in Liberia and elsewhere where women have done well. It is due to our compassionate nature. You cannot see a woman who because of her new status says she wants to have more husbands. It is only our men who because of the change in their status, want to marry more wives, who tend to squander our patrimony. If a woman should do that, then she needs attention. It is our men who are given to frivolities. Not for women who want development – development for ourselves, development for our children. Because these children come from us, our bowels, our bosoms, we carried them for nine months, we want the best for them in whatever position we are to be able to have compassionate feelings for the state or the country we are leading and develop them. Women are ready to take charge in every aspect of governance. President, governor, senators, House of Representatives and what have you. I just came back from a National Meeting of Women held in Abuja, there were women from all ethnic nationalities, languages, tribes and religions saying this is our time, let us do it.

When elected, will you be ready to sign death warrants of condemned criminals?

When we get to the bridge, we will cross it. I do not wish that anybody should die. I have 13 inmates that my NGO is working on to see to their release from prison before even the election, so that they can be free.

It is not in my power to see anybody dying. I do not give life and I wish to take life. God will grant us the wisdom to handle sensitive issues and sensitive cases when we get there.

It is said that corruption is the bane of development in Nigeria, how do you intend to tackle it if voted into power?

Corruption is an individual thing. You must be personally content with whatever you have. If one does not have contentment, everything you see becomes yours. I thank God that I have grown to the stage that I am contented with what God has given me.

What I do not need I do not have. Life has given me what I need and what I do not need, I do not have. People give in to corruption, because they crave for what they do not need. People crave for what they want instead of what they need to make them go into corruption.

We will sensitize people on the need to be content with what they have and not crave for their wants. I am spending my money to better the lots of the people instead of just seeing the money lying fallow in an account while somebody is suffering.

Are you intimidated by anyone, probably asking you to step down?

Well in politics there is a lot of intimidation. They will tell you why you are contesting as a lady. But I cannot be intimidated by anyone. People tell me why I am wasting money. I tell them why you think I cannot win?

Or what gives you the impression that I cannot win? Winning is not limited to a particular person. I do not feel intimidated. God has not created the person who will intimidate me.

