Sports

Time for Eagles to refocus –Ekong

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has said it’s time for the entire team to stand up and refocus on the task at hand. Despite working hard in the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier the team failed to qualify after losing out to rival Black Stars of Ghana in the playoffs round. A new era begins for the team under a new manager Jose Paseiro as they confront Mexico and Ecuador in an international friendly in Dallas.

” It has been a tough few months for all of us, it’s a big heartache we have to keep on moving. When you fall down you have to stand up again, this team has been down before and came back and I believe we will do it again. “So it’s great to be up for this friendly games and a chance to play in the AFCON qualifiers in next few weeks, that would be a great chance for us to refresh and refocus ourselves and the focus would be on the next AFCON “Lastly, I have to say a big thank you to the fans, I will ask them and encourage them to stay behind the team we all know how much it means for us.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: Lyon dump Man City out

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City’s Champions League dream is over for another year after a late double from Moussa Dembele sent Lyon to the semi-finals. Lyon, who finished seventh in Ligue 1, will face Bayern Munich on Wednesday, reports the BBC. They led through Maxwel Cornet’s 20-yard curling effort but Kevin de Bruyne levelled for City with […]
Sports

AFCON 2021: Eagles may face Egypt, Cape Verde, Comoros as draw holds in Yaounde

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Draw Ceremony for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals will hold in Yaounde, capital of host nation Cameroon on Tuesday, with three-time champions Nigeria in Pot 1 of the draw, and with the possibility of being drawn against seven –time winners Egypt (Pot 2), 2022 FIFA World Cup foes Cape Verde (Pot 3) […]
Sports

Coronavirus: Fans to return to Premier League ground for first time since lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fans will be allowed back into a Premier League ground for the first time since lockdown this weekend as part of the government’s latest pilot scheme. A total of 2,500 supporters will be allowed into Brighton’s Amex on a socially-distanced basis for their friendly with Chelsea on Saturday. Fans will also be allowed to go […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica