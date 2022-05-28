Time for Eagles to refocus –Ekong

Nigeria’s Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has said it’s time for the entire team to stand up and refocus on the task at hand. Despite working hard in the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier the team failed to qualify after losing out to rival Black Stars of Ghana in the playoffs round. A new era begins for the team under a new manager Jose Paseiro as they confront Mexico and Ecuador in an international friendly in Dallas.

” It has been a tough few months for all of us, it’s a big heartache we have to keep on moving. When you fall down you have to stand up again, this team has been down before and came back and I believe we will do it again. “So it’s great to be up for this friendly games and a chance to play in the AFCON qualifiers in next few weeks, that would be a great chance for us to refresh and refocus ourselves and the focus would be on the next AFCON “Lastly, I have to say a big thank you to the fans, I will ask them and encourage them to stay behind the team we all know how much it means for us.”

