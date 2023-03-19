Time for Sanwo-Olu to douse tension in Lagos

i have spent most of my life in this Lagos State, and I have been a beneficiary of many of its brilliant innovations. I have also had the privilege of being mentored under the leadership of many great leaders that Lagos State has produced. I would like to make a passionate plea to you to address the current situation of the state for the reasons stated below: You, sir, are the governor of all Lagosians (Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba, as well as other tribes represented by occupancy), not just Yoruba residents alone. You have the sole responsibility of uniting us all as our leader.

A reconciliatory speech from you as governor of Lagos State has the ultimate power to douse the ongoing tribal onslaught in the state, both online and offline. Violence will never solve anything. Tribal wars will only disintegrate us further, and the carnage left in its wake will be too sad a sight. Your Excellency, please call the good people of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) community and also encourage them to promote peace and unity among the people.

I call them good because I have seen some of them show love and compassion to passengers. I have seen some of them carefully help the elderly, and pregnant women down from moving buses when the driver would not stop. I have seen some of them rescue women from violence and harassment by their male counterparts. Love is who we are, hate is learned. Please, you owe your people a violence-free election, and we are counting on you to ensure that that happens. This is one act that will change the entire trajectory of elections in Lagos State, and by extension, Nigeria.

Finally, I would also like to kindly ask that you equally promote a culture of love, compassion, and unity at our various workplaces, schools, institutions, and religious establishments, regardless of our differences in the choice of candidates, because at the end of the day, what unites us will always be far greater than what divides us. Thank you, Mr. Governor, as we all look forward to a peaceful election, please be assured of my kind regards and best wishes. Halima Layeni is the founder and executive director for Life After Abuse Foundation

