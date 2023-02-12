Time of trials and tribulations (1)

The phrase “trials and tribulations,” referstothechallenges we endure in life that test our faith, Love, hope, and more. Trialsandtribulationscanbesimply defined as “difficult experiences, problems, etc” asdoesMerriam- Webster. Inasecularcontext, they are plainly bad things or times thatweendure. However, within the Christian meaning, trials and tribulations are more than just hardship. In trials unfortunate circumstances, our faith is tested and our devotion to Christ can grow from this suffering. As Paul’s epistle to Romans says, “we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance…( Romans5).

More than that, we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that sufferingproduces endurance, and enduranceproduces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who has been given to us. For while we were still weak, at the right time Christ died for the ungodly. Note: in the modern world, in face trials that are novel to mankind (technologically) and tribulations that have been present since Adam and Eve (temptations of pride).

While there are many new challenges in the post-modern age we now live in, the essence of suffering remains the same, a separation from God. Distractions from God have existed since the fall of Adam and Eve, only now more technologically advanced. It has been said that the psychological sufferings of Christians today will parallel the physical trials of early Christian martyrs.

WHEN YOU FIND YOURSELF IN A TRIALS OR WHEN ADVERSITY COMES YOUR WAY.

Look to the Lord first.

Pray and ask God for wisdom.

Wait upon the Lord.

Throw off the things that hinder you and fix your eyes on Jesus.

Allow the word of God to fill your heart and then wait upon the Lord some more. Beloved, think it not strange concerning the fiery trials which is to try you, as though some strange things happened unto you, but rejoice, inasmuch as ye are partakers of Christ’s suffering; that, when his glory shall be revealed, ye may be glad also with exceeding joy. ( 1pt4:12-13). Note: Your response make all the difference. The Apostle Paul regarded these “test” as opportunities to grow spiritually. Instead of despairing when he encountered trials, Paul said that he would glory in his infirmities so that the power of Christ would rest upon him. (1Cort12:9). Brethren, how can we take advantage of these opportunities to mature spiritually?

The following five responses are keys to enduring test and trials through God’s grace.

Give thanks: Sometimes being thankful in a difficult situation is the most difficult things you can do. Yet, Scripture is very clear about this response:

” In every things give thanks: For this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you” (1Thessolians5:18).

