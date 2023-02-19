Time of trials and tribulations (2)

Rejoice! Along with giving thanks, we also are instructed to rejoice in all things: Rejoice in the Lord always: and again I say, rejoice”(Phil4:4).

Note: Thanking God is an act of the will, but rejoicing is a response of the Spirit. Therefore, it is possible to be sad and joyful at the same time. We cannot escape the pain of a difficult situation, but we can learn to rejoice in the God Himself and in the good things God will do through our suffering.

* Believe and act on the word of God. When Jesus was tested in the the wilderness, He responded to each temptation by quoting Scripture. For example, when Satan urged Christ to turn stones into bread, Jesus quoted from Deuteronomy 8:3: ” It is written, man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God”(Matt4:4). We can follow Jesus’s example and successfully engage in spiritual warfare by proclaiming truth in the face of tests and temptations.

* Cry out to God.

Perhaps the greatest reason God has for taking us through the trials of life is to bring us to the firm conclusion that we need God. He alone must become our source of strength, provision, protection, and direction.

* Overcome evil with good.

Jesus gave His disciples a clear set of instructions about responding to those who made life miserable for them.( Matt 5:44). These directions are completely opposite to what we would naturally do.

* Love your enemies.

* Bless those who curse you * Do good to those who despitefully use you and persecute you. Such responses would never be a person’s natural tendency, but they do reflect the heart of God: ” Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good “(Rom12:21).

God promises to give a blessing to those who reward evil with good. Although we cannot fully predict or describe that blessing, we know that it will include the power of genuine love. ” Be ye all of one mind, having compassion one of another, love as brethren… not rendering evil for evil, or railing for railily: but contrariwise blessing; knowing that ye are thereunto called, that ye should inherit a blessing” (1pt3:8-9).

PRAYER POINTS.

* LORD, WE ASK THAT YOU FILL OUT YOUR HEART WITH YOUR PEACE THAT KNOWS NO SORROW OR TEARS IN JESUS NAME AMEN.

* LORD, YOU HAVE SAID IN YOUR WORDS THAT YOUR GRACE IS SUFFICIENT FOR US. YOU SAID YOUR POWER IS MADE PERFECT IN WEAKNESS THAT YOU MAY REST YOUR POWER UPON US IN JESUS NAME AMEN.

REMAIN UPLIFTED IN JESUS NAME AMEN.

