Time-restricted eating has no benefit –Study

A study by researchers at the Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China, has found that people who followed a low-calorie diet between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm or consumed the same number of calories anytime during the day failed to find an effect.

The results of the new study were published on Wednesday in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine’. Dr. Ethan Weiss, a diet researcher at the University of California, San Francisco: said“There is no benefit to eating in a narrow window.” The research included 139 people with obesity. Women ate 1,200 to 1,500 calories a day, and men consumed 1,500 to 1,800 calories daily. Both groups lost weight — an average of about 14 to 18 pounds — but there was no significant difference in the amounts of weight lost with either diet strategy.

There also were no significant differences between the groups in measures of waist circumference, body fat and lean body mass. The scientists also found no differences in such risk factors as blood glucose levels, sensitivity to insulin, blood lipids or blood pressure.

