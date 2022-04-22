News

Time-restricted eating has no benefit –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A study by researchers at the Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China, has found that people who followed a low-calorie diet between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm or consumed the same number of calories anytime during the day failed to find an effect.

The results of the new study were published on Wednesday in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine’. Dr. Ethan Weiss, a diet researcher at the University of California, San Francisco: said“There is no benefit to eating in a narrow window.” The research included 139 people with obesity. Women ate 1,200 to 1,500 calories a day, and men consumed 1,500 to 1,800 calories daily. Both groups lost weight — an average of about 14 to 18 pounds — but there was no significant difference in the amounts of weight lost with either diet strategy.

There also were no significant differences between the groups in measures of waist circumference, body fat and lean body mass. The scientists also found no differences in such risk factors as blood glucose levels, sensitivity to insulin, blood lipids or blood pressure.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Climate change: Honour $100bn pledge, Farouq tells developed nations

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has reiterated the need for developed countries to honour the promises made in 2009 of mobilizing $100 billion annually to support climate action in developing countries. The minister, who was one of the panelists at the Global launch of the 2022 Humanitarian […]
News Top Stories

2023: Ango Abdullahi meets Obasanjo, says ‘We must strategise for better Nigeria’

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo to strategise for the 2023 general election. Abdullahi disclosed that the country needed good tidings from the 2023 elections, hence the need to strategise. Abdullahi made this disclosure after a two-hour meeting with Obasanjo at his penthouse […]
News

Federal Varsity, Lokoja to establish medical college

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, Professor Olayemi Durotimi Akinwunmi, has unveiled his institution’s plan to establish the College of Health Sciences (CHS) in the university.   He said the College would boost the existing faculties and departments in the university, including, arts, social science, science; history, political science and economics.   Former […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica