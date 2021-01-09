Travel & Tourism

Time takes over Onyx Hotel Apartments in Dubai

Time Hotels Management has officially taken over the management of the Onyx Hotel Apartments in Al Qusais, Dubai, its fifth property in Dubai and it is seventh in the United Arab Emirates (UA E). The official handover ceremony was attended by Mohamed Awadalla, CEO, TIME Hotels and Ali Mohammad Obaid Al Qutami Al Suwaidi, managing director, Jams HR Solutions. According to Awadalla: “This latest management acquisition further reinforces our steady and focused growth strategy to expand our footprint in the UA E responsibly.

The UA E hospitality sector has grown steadily in confidence, since the initial COVID-19 lockdown in April and now that vaccines are ready to be rolled out, I am very optimistic that our industry will rebound in 2021, especially during the build up to Expo 2020.” Located near Dubai’s commercial district, airport and an array of tourist attractions and major shopping destinations, TIME Onyx Hotel Apartments, Al Qusais, comprises 176 elegantly furnished apartments, including 42 studios, 99 one-bedroom apartments and 35 two-bedroom apartments.

The property features Foodio, an all-day dining restaurant, Bites Café, a business centre, prayer room and a gift shop. Guests also have access to a temperature-controlled roof-top swimming pool, kids’ pool, jacuzzi and a fully equipped 24-hour gym. For those looking for total relaxation, guests can indulge in a ladies or gents sauna and steam room. For business executives, there is a business centre and a multi-purpose meeting room capable of accommodating 30 people.

“Time Onyx Hotel Apartment has been classified as a deluxe hotel apartment and due to our location and our facilities, we are ideally suited for both corporate and leisure guests, whether it’s a short family weekend break, or an executive looking for a base, while making lengthy business trips, or working on local projects,” said Karim Ellecy, general manager.

